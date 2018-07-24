Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dash :’s Merchant Adoption in Venezuela Exceeds All Other Cryptocurrencies Combined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 03:25pm EDT

Dash, the leading peer-to-peer digital currency for payments, is more widely used for commerce, both online and in person, throughout Venezuela than every other cryptocurrency combined. More than 500 merchants in the country now accept Dash for payments including Remax Venezuela real estate, Motos Bera motorcycles, and Susy Cookies bakery franchise.

Dash has made a concentrated merchant adoption push in Venezuela, and as a result it has become easily the number one digital currency for payments in the country. Business Development Head of Dash Merchant Venezuela Alejandro Echeverría said, “The Dash cryptocurrency and community have made the biggest contribution to our country. The numbers speak for themselves.”

Currently, Dash has 10,000 users, 500 merchants (including more than 10 non-governmental organizations) and more than 50 people who are paid in Dash, including workers from Dash Help, Dash Merchant, Dash Venezuela and Dash Youth. As a result, Dash is the cryptocurrency that has had the most impact in Venezuela. Dash is being used every day for real transactions between buyers and merchants as a means of trading and not just an investment option. No other cryptocurrency has achieved that level of use in Venezuela.

Cryptobuyer, a Latin American cryptocurrency exchange, ATM and merchant solutions company, reports that Dash is frequently in the top two most used cryptocurrencies on the platform, and is currently the top. Cryptobuyer CEO Jorge Farias said, “Cryptobuyer was the first platform in Latin America to integrate Dash in early 2017, as well as the first to offer it in Venezuela. Every month, we see how Bitcoin and Dash fight for the top volume in our operations, but as for the largest number of transactions, Dash is winning at this time.”

The growth of Dash’s use has enabled Venezuelans to escape the effects of hyperinflation, which recently reached the one million mark in the Bloomberg Cafe Con Leche Index, meaning a single cup of coffee now costs one million bolivars. Dash has appreciated more than 2,000% since January of 2017, presenting a way out for struggling Venezuelans.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pFATTAL 1998 : opens NYX Herzliya hotel
AQ
09:35pTEK LEADERS : Honored as Winner in Two SVUS Awards Programs
BU
09:34pENGAGEMENT LABS : C O R R E C T I O N -- Engagement Labs/
AQ
09:34pWELLS FARGO : Clears SCRA Consent Order
BU
09:33pF&M BANCORP : Freelance Taxes 101
PU
09:33pWHIRLPOOL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:33pMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : IDOL Brings AI to Data Discovery and GDPR Compliance
PU
09:32pAT&T : could walk away from the Pac-12 this summer and take DirecTV with it ... then what?
AQ
09:31pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-K)
AQ
09:30pCHINA CONNECTED VEHICLE MARKET TO 2023 : Demand for a Connected Driving Experience is Growing Rapidly in this Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.