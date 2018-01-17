Dassault Systèmes : Announces Executive Committee Evolutions

Regulatory News:
Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today
announced Executive Committee appointments and changes.
Philippe Forestier, Executive Vice President, Global Affairs &
Communities and a founding member of Dassault Systèmes when it was
created in 1981 will retire. Monica Menghini, Executive Vice President,
Chief Strategy Officer, is resigning for family reasons. Both departures
are effective as of February 28, 2018. Thibault de Tersant, currently
Senior Executive Vice President and CFO, will take the position of
General Secretary (Secrétaire Général) and Pascal Daloz, currently
Executive Vice President, Brands and Corporate Development, has been
named Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Strategy Officer, with the
changes effective February 5th following the release of 2017
fourth quarter and full year financial results scheduled for February 1,
2018. Florence Verzelen has joined as Executive Vice President, Industry
Solutions, Marketing, Global Affairs and Communication, effective
January 15, 2018.
Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes commented,
“These changes in our Executive Committee will support the next phase
of development of Dassault Systèmes as the 3DEXPERIENCE company.
“Pascal possesses a wide range of talents that are important
ingredients for his new position as Chief Financial Officer and
Corporate Strategy Officer, particularly at a company such as Dassault
Systèmes. He has had a long involvement in our strategy definition and
brings a deep understanding of our Brands and the value they represent,
individually and together as part of our industry solution experiences.
In combination, he is the right person to lead our holistic,
growth-centric strategy at this current juncture.
“I am pleased to announce that Florence Verzelen has joined Dassault
Systèmes as Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Marketing,
Global Affairs and Communication effective January 15, 2018. Florence
will extensively exploit the Industry approach to increase value to
clients and sharpen our strategy by further connecting Industry /
Marketing / Workforce of the Future and public affairs.
“In Thibault’s new role, his knowledge, developed during thirty years
of being our CFO, will be instrumental to shape the corporate structure
of tomorrow, reflecting our evolution to a platform company to serve
both People in Business and Business by People. In addition he will work
on our business model strategy, Ethics & Compliance, and La Fondation
Dassault Systèmes.
“Finally, I would like to recognize Philippe Forestier, Executive
Vice President, Global Affairs & Communities, who is retiring, and
Monica Menghini, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, who
is resigning for family reasons. As a founding member of Dassault
Systèmes, Philippe has played a key role in the decisive moves that
enabled the Company to transition from start-up to global leader. He has
been a passionate ambassador of Dassault Systèmes and contributed to the
Company’s influence in the industrial, corporate, scientific,
educational and cultural spheres. Monica, working together with me, has
guided the translation of Dassault Systèmes’ vision into a unique value
proposition as the 3DEXPERIENCE company.”
Thibault de Tersant in his new role as Senior Executive Vice
President, General Secretary (Secrétaire Général) will be involved in a
wide range of strategic, legal, governance and business initiatives. He
will continue as a Director of Dassault Systèmes and as a member of the
Executive Committee. Mr. de Tersant has served as the Chief Financial
Officer of Dassault Systèmes for thirty years, commencing in 1988. He
has implemented a framework enabling the Company to be long-term driven
while delivering growth in revenues and earnings for 21 of its 22 years
as a public company, accompanied by sector-leading profitability and
cash flow generation leveraging a long-standing, highly recurrent
financial model.
Pascal Daloz brings more than 17 years of experience in executive
positions at Dassault Systèmes to his new position as Executive Vice
President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Strategy Officer. He
has been Executive Vice President, Brands and Corporate Development
since 2014 and member of the Executive Committee. With the support of
the CEOs of each of Dassault Systèmes’ brands, he has been responsible
for overall brand strategy with the mission to build world-class brands
by creating a unique portfolio of applications, inspiring users’
experiences and vibrant user communities. Mr. Daloz joined Dassault
Systèmes in 2001 and was promoted to Vice President, Strategy and
Business Development in 2003. He became Executive Vice President,
Strategy & Marketing in 2007, and was named Executive Vice President,
Corporate Strategy and Market Development in 2010. Mr. Daloz began his
career in 1992 as a technology consultant and as a sell-side technology
analyst at Credit Suisse from 1997 until he joined Dassault Systèmes in
2001. Pascal Daloz is a graduate of the École des Mines de Paris.
Pascal Daloz has contributed to several books on innovation: Strategic
Management of Innovation and Design, La métamorphose numérique and Les
bureaux d’études. In 2010, he was awarded the Hermès de l’Innovation
prize for human relations in the workplace.
Florence Verzelen brings nearly two decades of international
business and global affairs experience and leadership to her position as
Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Marketing, Global Affairs
and Communication, and member of the Executive Committee. After
beginning her career in project financing at the Société Générale
Investment Bank in New York in 2002, she worked at the European
Commission from 2004 to 2007, first in the Trade division and then in
the Competition division. Florence Verzelen then joined the office of
the Secretary of State for European Affairs, as an Advisor, in charge of
industrial and commercial matters. She then joined the Engie group (GDF
Suez), where she was Director of Group Acquisition activities between
2008 and 2010, and then became Manager of the subsidiary GDF Suez Qatar
BV between 2010 and 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, she held the position
of President of the Purchase Performance Plan. Since 2015, she has been
Deputy Director of Engie Europe, in charge of Operations, Business
Development and Innovation and Managing Director of Engie Russia.
Florence Verzelen is currently an independent director on the Board of
Directors of Air France. She was nominated Young Global Leader of the
World Economic Forum in 2013. Florence Verzelen is a graduate of the
Ecole Polytechnique (specializing in Economics and Finance) and the
Ecole des Mines. She is fluent in French, English and German, with
additional knowledge of Arabic, Chinese and Russian.
