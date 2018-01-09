Dassault Systèmes : Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Dassault
Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) and China
Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) have signed a
strategic cooperation agreement. The agreement coincides with French
President Emmanuel Macron’s first state visit to China in January 2018,
and supports efforts by France and China to strengthen their
technological and economic cooperation in the context of France’s
“Industry of the Future” and China’s “Made in China 2025” industrial
initiatives.
CASC will leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support the digital
transformation of CASC and accelerate efficiency and innovation in
China’s industries. It will explore cooperation in information
technology, digitalization software and consulting services to enhance
digitalization and intelligent manufacturing capacities. CASC, with
180,000 employees, is leading China’s space program roadmap to boost the
country’s innovation capabilities for space exploration and
transportation and reduce their associated costs.
In parallel, Dassault Systèmes announced that it is a founding member of
the new France-China Business Council, a group of 30 companies spanning
industries such as aerospace, construction, food, energy, health and
high-tech. The council’s mission is to create synergies between French
and Chinese companies and to advise both governments on industry,
innovation and digitalization. Other founding members include Airbus,
Alibaba, COMAC, Danone Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Huawei, LVMH,
Michelin and Sanofi.
“France and China are major stakeholders in a new world where an
industrial renaissance is emerging,” said Sylvain Laurent, Executive
Vice President, Global Field Operations (Asia-Oceania), Worldwide
Business Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. “Dassault Systèmes’
partnership with CASC, signed in the presence of the Presidents of
France and of China, as well as our participation in the France-China
Business Council, will help drive cooperation between the two countries
for industrial and societal transformation. After all, these milestones
are rooted in a common commitment to nurture innovation for a more
sustainable future.”
Dassault Systèmes has been present in China since 1986 and is
strengthening its footprint in the country, which is home to the largest
manufacturing sector in the world. In addition to hosting its annual
“Manufacturing in the Age of Experience” event in Shanghai, Dassault
Systèmes works closely with more than 100 Chinese partners to advance
the digital transformation of manufacturing, accelerate the development
of small and medium-sized businesses, cultivate 3D talent, develop
sustainable cities, and sustainably innovate in 12 industries using the
3DEXPERIENCE platform.
