Data#3 : DTL 1H guidance update

MARKET RELEASE

1H guidance update

BRISBANE, Friday 19 January 2018: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) has advised that, subject to audit, the consolidated net profit before tax for the first half of the 2018 financial year is estimated to be approximately $4.0 million. This is consistent with the previous trading update released on 15 December 2017.

The board intends to announce the audited interim results and interim dividend on 21 February 2018.

ENDS

For additional information contact:

Laurence Baynham Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tel: 1300 23 28 23 Mob: 0413 155 150 Email:[email protected] Brem Hill Chief Financial Officer Tel: 1300 23 28 23 Mob: 0411 887 182 Email:[email protected]

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.1 billion in the 2017 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267