Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 by Application and Product - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

The "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is presence of advanced cooling techniques. Many data center operators are finding locations near the sea to use cold seawater as a free cooling source for data center operations.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growth in the number of data centers. The demand for data centers is rising due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and Big Data analytics for operational needs.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increased water consumption by data centers. Water usage efficiency metrics help monitor the water consumption of data centers for cooling purposes.

Key Vendors

  • IBM
  • Rittal (Friedhelm Loh Group)
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

08. Market Segmentation by Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s52qz3/data_center?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
