Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 by Application and Product - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.02%
during the period 2018-2022.
One trend affecting this market is presence of advanced cooling
techniques. Many data center operators are finding locations near the
sea to use cold seawater as a free cooling source for data center
operations.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growth in the number of data centers. The demand for data centers is
rising due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as
cloud-based services and Big Data analytics for operational needs.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the increased water consumption by data centers. Water usage efficiency
metrics help monitor the water consumption of data centers for cooling
purposes.
Key Vendors
-
IBM
-
Rittal (Friedhelm Loh Group)
-
Schneider Electric
-
STULZ
-
Vertiv
