Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 by Application and Product - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is presence of advanced cooling techniques. Many data center operators are finding locations near the sea to use cold seawater as a free cooling source for data center operations.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growth in the number of data centers. The demand for data centers is rising due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and Big Data analytics for operational needs.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increased water consumption by data centers. Water usage efficiency metrics help monitor the water consumption of data centers for cooling purposes.

Key Vendors

IBM

Rittal (Friedhelm Loh Group)

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

