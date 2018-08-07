Data Governance: Worldwide Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2027 - Rapid Growth in Data Volumes is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Data Governance Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Data Governance Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include growing demand for data governance in IT,
rapid growth in data volumes and increasing adoption rate of cloud
computing.
Based on Organization Size, the market is categorized into large
enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.
By Component, the market is divided into services and solution. Services
are further segmented into professional services and managed services.
Depending upon Business Function, the market is segregated into human
resources, legal, finance, sales and marketing, operations and
information technology.
By Deployment Model, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises.
Based on Application, the market is segmented into data quality and
security management, risk management, process management, incident
management, audit management, compliance management and other
applications.
By End User, the market is divided into manufacturing, construction and
engineering, retail and ecommerce, banking, financial services, and
insurance, government and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare and
life sciences, telecommunications and IT and other end users.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Data Governance Market, By Organization Size
5 Data Governance Market, By Component
6 Data Governance Market, By Business Function
7 Data Governance Market, By Deployment Model
8 Data Governance Market, By Application
9 Data Governance Market, By End User
10 Data Governance Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
-
SAP
-
IBM
-
Oracle
-
SAS Institute
-
Information Builders
-
Tibco
-
Erwin Inc.
-
Infogix
-
Reltio
-
Global Data Excellence
-
Denodo
-
Talend
-
Collibra
-
Informatica
-
Magnitude Software
-
Syncsort
-
Topquadrant
-
Ataccama
-
Global IDS
-
Innovative Routines International
-
Orchestra Network
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gm7vmt/data_governance?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005330/en/