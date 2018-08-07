Log in
Data Governance: Worldwide Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2027 - Rapid Growth in Data Volumes is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 04:15am EDT

The "Global Data Governance Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Governance Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for data governance in IT, rapid growth in data volumes and increasing adoption rate of cloud computing.

Based on Organization Size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Component, the market is divided into services and solution. Services are further segmented into professional services and managed services.

Depending upon Business Function, the market is segregated into human resources, legal, finance, sales and marketing, operations and information technology.

By Deployment Model, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into data quality and security management, risk management, process management, incident management, audit management, compliance management and other applications.

By End User, the market is divided into manufacturing, construction and engineering, retail and ecommerce, banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications and IT and other end users.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Data Governance Market, By Organization Size

5 Data Governance Market, By Component

6 Data Governance Market, By Business Function

7 Data Governance Market, By Deployment Model

8 Data Governance Market, By Application

9 Data Governance Market, By End User

10 Data Governance Market, By Geography

11 Key Player Activities

12 Leading Companies

  • SAP
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • SAS Institute
  • Information Builders
  • Tibco
  • Erwin Inc.
  • Infogix
  • Reltio
  • Global Data Excellence
  • Denodo
  • Talend
  • Collibra
  • Informatica
  • Magnitude Software
  • Syncsort
  • Topquadrant
  • Ataccama
  • Global IDS
  • Innovative Routines International
  • Orchestra Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gm7vmt/data_governance?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
