Data Innovators Coming to San Francisco for JOIN 2018

Looker,
a leading data platform company, today announced JOIN
2018, the three-day conference dedicated to learning from and
collaborating with some of the brightest minds in data who are driving
the smarter use of data across every industry.
“Every year we see new, groundbreaking advancements in data and
analytics technology that are having fundamental, positive impacts on
businesses and organizations around the world,” said Frank Bien, CEO of
Looker. “Today, we’re seeing our customers change the way they work by
weaving data into new business applications that go far beyond business
intelligence and analytics. JOIN is an educational platform that
celebrates these innovations and fosters the exchange of new ideas.
We’re looking forward to another compelling conference that brings the
data-minded community together.”
Educational tracks span everything from technical workshops on data best
practices, workflow customizations, security and data ethics to AI,
machine learning, departmental ROI optimization, and dashboarding.
Speakers from companies such as Turner Broadcasting System, Heroku (a
Salesforce Company), Stack Overflow, Coursera, WeWork and 451 will be on
hand delivering sessions on how they use data to drive their businesses
every day.
JOIN 2018 is supported by some of the most data-focused companies in the
world, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Segment,
Fivetran, Big Squid, DataRobot, panoply.io and many others.
JOIN 2018 kicks off October 9th at the Palace of Fine Arts in
San Francisco. Learn more and register here.
Looker Maintains Solid Growth and Market Adoption
Over the last year, Looker grew revenue 70% year-over-year and increased
its customer base now reaching over 1,600 companies, including new
customers Cisco Systems, Trivago, Sunrun, and Marks & Spencer. The
company also grew to 550 employees and maintained industry-leading
margins, while delivering 14 consecutive quarters of negative churn and
21 straight quarters of beating its revenue plan.
During that same time, Looker was named a ‘Strong Performer’ and
received the highest score for ‘Strategy’ in a Forrester
Wave, made its first appearance in a Gartner
Magic Quadrant, was named an Overall Leader from G2
Crowd, and was the Highest Rated Vendor in the May
2018 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and
Business Intelligence Platforms Market.
Looker also expanded its leadership team adding Tricia Timm as General
Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and leader of its Diversity and Inclusion
Program.
