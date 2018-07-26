Data Innovators Coming to San Francisco for JOIN 2018

Looker announces annual data conference as the company reaches 550 employees and 1,600 customers with 70% YoY revenue growth

Looker, a leading data platform company, today announced JOIN 2018, the three-day conference dedicated to learning from and collaborating with some of the brightest minds in data who are driving the smarter use of data across every industry.

“Every year we see new, groundbreaking advancements in data and analytics technology that are having fundamental, positive impacts on businesses and organizations around the world,” said Frank Bien, CEO of Looker. “Today, we’re seeing our customers change the way they work by weaving data into new business applications that go far beyond business intelligence and analytics. JOIN is an educational platform that celebrates these innovations and fosters the exchange of new ideas. We’re looking forward to another compelling conference that brings the data-minded community together.”

Educational tracks span everything from technical workshops on data best practices, workflow customizations, security and data ethics to AI, machine learning, departmental ROI optimization, and dashboarding. Speakers from companies such as Turner Broadcasting System, Heroku (a Salesforce Company), Stack Overflow, Coursera, WeWork and 451 will be on hand delivering sessions on how they use data to drive their businesses every day.

JOIN 2018 is supported by some of the most data-focused companies in the world, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Segment, Fivetran, Big Squid, DataRobot, panoply.io and many others.

JOIN 2018 kicks off October 9th at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Learn more and register here.

Looker Maintains Solid Growth and Market Adoption

Over the last year, Looker grew revenue 70% year-over-year and increased its customer base now reaching over 1,600 companies, including new customers Cisco Systems, Trivago, Sunrun, and Marks & Spencer. The company also grew to 550 employees and maintained industry-leading margins, while delivering 14 consecutive quarters of negative churn and 21 straight quarters of beating its revenue plan.

During that same time, Looker was named a ‘Strong Performer’ and received the highest score for ‘Strategy’ in a Forrester Wave, made its first appearance in a Gartner Magic Quadrant, was named an Overall Leader from G2 Crowd, and was the Highest Rated Vendor in the May 2018 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market.

Looker also expanded its leadership team adding Tricia Timm as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and leader of its Diversity and Inclusion Program.

About Looker

Looker is a complete data platform that offers data analytics and business insights to every department, and easily integrates into applications to deliver data directly into the decision-making process. Over 1,600 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Spotify, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Boulder, London and Dublin, Ireland. Investors include CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, First Round Capital, Sapphire Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or visit looker.com.

