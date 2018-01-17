Data from Invaluable Marketplace Forecasts Strong Auction Market Growth in New Year Following Late Surge in 2017 That Led to 15% Yr/Yr Growth

Analysis of hammer percentage change at more than 500 auction houses on Invaluable shows big auction market gains in Sept.-Nov. led to increase in lots offered, buyers and hammer prices

Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, today released an analysis from the company’s comprehensive database of auction results. The data indicates that the global auction market, which had been buffeted by slumping results for 18 months leading into 2017, ended the year 15 percent positive after an autumn surge. That trend is projected to continue in 2018 - and even accelerate, said Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg.

“We predicted last January that the auction market would come out of a lengthy uneven period and end 2017 with 15 percent year-over-year growth. In fact, we were spot-on with that figure,” said Weisberg.

“Our model now shows that auction market growth will continue in 2018 and is anticipated to accelerate. The trend line we’re seeing predicts more than 25 percent growth by the end of the year. We’re in the beginning of a positive auction market cycle and these cycles have historically been two to three years in duration. In short, we’re looking at a very healthy auction market in the new year,” added Weisberg.

The analysis, which is based on a representative sample set of more than 500 auction houses that actively ran live auctions on the Invaluable marketplace in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, charts the percentage change in total hammer per auction year over year.

Invaluable data points illustrate the growing strength of the auction market in 2017:

Invaluable saw 30 million visits in 2017, up 11 percent yr/yr

Invaluable’s auction revenue grew 14 percent yr/yr

Invaluable had the most successful November in company history – with record numbers of buyers, lots sold and hammer prices.

For more information on Invaluable, to view upcoming auctions and shop from galleries and dealers, please visit www.Invaluable.com.

About Invaluable

Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with more than 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software. Recently called “one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites in the art world” by Blouin ArtInfo, Invaluable has also been recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program in both 2015 and 2016. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. For more information, visit www.invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006062/en/