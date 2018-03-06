DataScience.com Partners with GitHub to Promote Version Control Best Practices for Enterprise Data Science Teams Looking to Scale

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com has partnered with GitHub, the world’s leading software development platform, to promote best practices that make data science teams more productive, their work reproducible, and their organizations’ larger data science strategies more sustainable.



DataScience.com’s platform for enterprise data science teams integrates with both GitHub.com and the company’s on-premises offering, GitHub Enterprise. Users can automatically sync changes back to their repository from Jupyter, RStudio, or Zeppelin sessions in the platform, meaning data science projects are always up to date. Every process in the DataScience.com Platform, from working in notebooks to deploying models as APIs, relies on the code users select from a git repository.

“Since the beginning, we’ve known that version control is an essential part of doing data science at scale. That’s why we’ve made GitHub integral to the way the DataScience.com Platform operates,” said DataScience.com Chief Strategy Officer William Merchan. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with GitHub to jointly promote best practices, like regularly committing code to a repository, that result in more successful and scalable data science.”

About DataScience.com

DataScience.com provides an enterprise data science platform that combines the tools, libraries, and languages data scientists love with the infrastructure and workflows their organizations need. The DataScience.com Platform maximizes the way data scientists like to work, so they can solve the right problems, create better analyses, amplify their results, and put more work into production — all from one place.

About GitHub

GitHub is how people build software. Millions of individuals and organizations around the world use GitHub to discover, share, and contribute to software—from games and experiments to popular frameworks and leading applications.

Whether you work for a small startup, a university, or a Fortune 500 company, GitHub enables powerful, collaborative workflows. You can use GitHub.com in the cloud or GitHub Enterprise on your server, then integrate your favorite apps and services to customize how you build software.

