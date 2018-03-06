Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DataScience.com Partners with GitHub to Promote Version Control Best Practices for Enterprise Data Science Teams Looking to Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com has partnered with GitHub, the world’s leading software development platform, to promote best practices that make data science teams more productive, their work reproducible, and their organizations’ larger data science strategies more sustainable.

DataScience.com’s platform for enterprise data science teams integrates with both GitHub.com and the company’s on-premises offering, GitHub Enterprise. Users can automatically sync changes back to their repository from Jupyter, RStudio, or Zeppelin sessions in the platform, meaning data science projects are always up to date. Every process in the DataScience.com Platform, from working in notebooks to deploying models as APIs, relies on the code users select from a git repository.

“Since the beginning, we’ve known that version control is an essential part of doing data science at scale. That’s why we’ve made GitHub integral to the way the DataScience.com Platform operates,” said DataScience.com Chief Strategy Officer William Merchan. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with GitHub to jointly promote best practices, like regularly committing code to a repository, that result in more successful and scalable data science.”

For more information, visit datascience.com

About DataScience.com

DataScience.com provides an enterprise data science platform that combines the tools, libraries, and languages data scientists love with the infrastructure and workflows their organizations need. The DataScience.com Platform maximizes the way data scientists like to work, so they can solve the right problems, create better analyses, amplify their results, and put more work into production — all from one place.

About GitHub

GitHub is how people build software. Millions of individuals and organizations around the world use GitHub to discover, share, and contribute to software—from games and experiments to popular frameworks and leading applications.

Whether you work for a small startup, a university, or a Fortune 500 company, GitHub enables powerful, collaborative workflows. You can use GitHub.com in the cloud or GitHub Enterprise on your server, then integrate your favorite apps and services to customize how you build software.

Justin Charness
(310) 579-6200
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pTop etiquettes for successful businesses
AQ
02:05pBALL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:05pCELGENE CORP /DE/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:05pMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05pCanadian Exchanges Stock Scanner, Noranda Income Fund, Canoe EIT Income Fund, Financial 15 Split, and Gluskin Sheff + Associates
AC
02:05pCENIC : Recognizes Internet2 as Outstanding Partner in Research and Education Networking
BU
02:05pGrand River Aseptic Manufacturing Continues to Expand Capabilities with New, State-of-the-Art Colanar Syringe Filler
BU
02:05pCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP : Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Crescent Point Energy ARC Resources Chinook Energy and Tourmaline Oil
AC
02:04pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Iovate Chooses Thinfilm’s NFC Mobile Marketing Solutions to Deliver Powerful Consumer Experiences via Smartphone
BU
02:04pCORELOGIC : Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VONOVIA : VONOVIA SE: Vonovia Achieves Record Growth in 2017 and Expresses Optimistic Outlook for 2018 Fiscal
2JUST EAT : JUST EAT : Britain's Just Eat to spend more as competition hots up
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : sees full-year results in line with its expectations on North America strength
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : to use 'pretty much all' of Boeing 737 buying options
5BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG : BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Arge..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.