Datacloud Asia Awards 2018: Shortlist Announced

The shortlist for the Datacloud Asia Awards 2018 has been announced by
the judging panel, recognising innovation and excellence in the
flourishing Asian digital IT infrastructure market.
In only its 2nd year the Datacloud Asia Awards 2018 is one of
the most prestigious events in the data center and cloud industry
calendar. The Awards ceremony, which includes a gala dinner, is held on
the evening of 22nd March at the Capella Hotel in Singapore
after the Datacloud Asia congress.
Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup added: “The judging panel has been
overwhelmed by the number of quality nominations put forward and have
worked tirelessly to reach this final shortlist. The Asia data economy
is thriving with many, from all across the region, demonstrating the
ability to grow, innovate, deliver and disrupt. It’s an extremely
vibrant and attractive environment for innovators, financiers,
technology vendors and enterprises and the 22nd March Awards
will be keenly contested affair, celebrating both the rising stars and
publicly listed success stories.”
The shortlisted nominations are:
Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: Asia
Equinix
ST
Telemedia Global Data Centres
PCCW Solutions Limited
Digital
Realty
Global Switch Hong Kong
Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: South East Asia
SK
broadband
Telin-3 Data Centre
SUPERNAP Thailand
Lintasarta
iTech
Towers
Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: India
Global Cloud
Xchange
Pi DATACENTERS
GPX India Pvt Ltd
RackBank
Datacenters Pvt Ltd
Best Data Centre Energy Solution Award
Munters
SK
broadband
AirTrunk
Data Centre Location Award
Iskandar Development Region,
Malaysia proposed by Iskandar Regional Development Authority
Chonburi
Province, Thailand proposed by SUPERNAP Thailand
Indore, India
proposed by RackBank Datacenters Pvt Ltd
Greater Bay Area, China
proposed by OneAsia Network Limited
Excellence in Cloud Service Award Asia
Equinix
Global
Cloud Xchange
Pi DATACENTERS
CITIC Telecom CPC
Excellence in Cloud Service Award South East Asia
Global
Cloud Xchange
CITIC Telecom CPC
Lintasarta
Marketer of the Year Award
Omer Wilson – Digital Realty
Lorain
Wong - Global Cloud Xchange
Caren Kang - SingTel
Individual Industry Contribution - Ambassador Award
Robin
Khuda - AirTrunk
Bill Barney - Global Cloud Xchange
Krupal
Raval – Digital Realty
The Datacenter & Cloud Leadership Awards will also be presented on the
night along with the BroadGroup Awards for Excellence in Data Centre
Architecture and Design Award and the Best Programme for Data
Centre training and professional development.
Datacloud Asia is the premier congress and awards for investing,
powering, connecting, building and deploying datacentre, cloud and Edge
technologies. It will be held at the Capella Hotel, Singapore where
industry leaders and experts will be debating the themes expected to
influence the Asia-Pacific IT infrastructure market over the next 12
months and beyond (http://www.datacloudasia.com/).
About BroadGroup
BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services
company. Established in 2002, BroadGroup achieved rapid recognition and
growth through delivering quality events internationally, and research
and insight in the fast moving datacenter and cloud markets, which has
been the main focus of the company. It also owns the widely acclaimed Data
Economy online and offline global news source and investor forums
provider for the tech sector. BroadGroup is now a member company of FTSE
250 firm Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. www.broad-group.com
