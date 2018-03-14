Datacloud Asia Awards 2018: Shortlist Announced

15 Awards to be presented at leading IT infrastructure Awards

The shortlist for the Datacloud Asia Awards 2018 has been announced by the judging panel, recognising innovation and excellence in the flourishing Asian digital IT infrastructure market.

In only its 2nd year the Datacloud Asia Awards 2018 is one of the most prestigious events in the data center and cloud industry calendar. The Awards ceremony, which includes a gala dinner, is held on the evening of 22nd March at the Capella Hotel in Singapore after the Datacloud Asia congress.

Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup added: “The judging panel has been overwhelmed by the number of quality nominations put forward and have worked tirelessly to reach this final shortlist. The Asia data economy is thriving with many, from all across the region, demonstrating the ability to grow, innovate, deliver and disrupt. It’s an extremely vibrant and attractive environment for innovators, financiers, technology vendors and enterprises and the 22nd March Awards will be keenly contested affair, celebrating both the rising stars and publicly listed success stories.”

The shortlisted nominations are:

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: Asia

Equinix

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

PCCW Solutions Limited

Digital Realty

Global Switch Hong Kong

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: South East Asia

SK broadband

Telin-3 Data Centre

SUPERNAP Thailand

Lintasarta

iTech Towers

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award: India

Global Cloud Xchange

Pi DATACENTERS

GPX India Pvt Ltd

RackBank Datacenters Pvt Ltd

Best Data Centre Energy Solution Award

Munters

SK broadband

AirTrunk

Data Centre Location Award

Iskandar Development Region, Malaysia proposed by Iskandar Regional Development Authority

Chonburi Province, Thailand proposed by SUPERNAP Thailand

Indore, India proposed by RackBank Datacenters Pvt Ltd

Greater Bay Area, China proposed by OneAsia Network Limited

Excellence in Cloud Service Award Asia

Equinix

Global Cloud Xchange

Pi DATACENTERS

CITIC Telecom CPC

Excellence in Cloud Service Award South East Asia

Global Cloud Xchange

CITIC Telecom CPC

Lintasarta

Marketer of the Year Award

Omer Wilson – Digital Realty

Lorain Wong - Global Cloud Xchange

Caren Kang - SingTel

Individual Industry Contribution - Ambassador Award

Robin Khuda - AirTrunk

Bill Barney - Global Cloud Xchange

Krupal Raval – Digital Realty

The Datacenter & Cloud Leadership Awards will also be presented on the night along with the BroadGroup Awards for Excellence in Data Centre Architecture and Design Award and the Best Programme for Data Centre training and professional development.

Datacloud Asia is the premier congress and awards for investing, powering, connecting, building and deploying datacentre, cloud and Edge technologies. It will be held at the Capella Hotel, Singapore where industry leaders and experts will be debating the themes expected to influence the Asia-Pacific IT infrastructure market over the next 12 months and beyond (http://www.datacloudasia.com/).

About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company. Established in 2002, BroadGroup achieved rapid recognition and growth through delivering quality events internationally, and research and insight in the fast moving datacenter and cloud markets, which has been the main focus of the company. It also owns the widely acclaimed Data Economy online and offline global news source and investor forums provider for the tech sector. BroadGroup is now a member company of FTSE 250 firm Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. www.broad-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005373/en/