Dataram Introduces QBKEY®, a Portable Biometric Data Security Device

PRINCETON, N.J., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataram Memory (“Dataram”), an independent technology solutions provider for enterprise and data center environments, today announced the launch of QBKEY, a portable biometric security device that helps users encrypt their data – allowing them to securely save it anywhere, anytime.



“With cybercrime related incidents on the rise, we recognize that no one is immune from attacks”, stated Dave Moylan, Dataram’s President and CEO. “Those who have not been a victim of a cybercrime, have either been well prepared or very fortunate. Cybercriminals are not particular about who they target; the less prepared a person is, the more likely of a target they become. While password managers or encryption software solutions offer some benefit, each has shortcomings: a password that is susceptible to brute force attack and encrypted drives that store keys along with data. QBKEY offers a solution to these shortcomings. The product allows you to encrypt your data and safely store it in just a few simple steps using fingerprint authentication – eliminating the use of potentially vulnerable passwords or an encryption key stored with data”.

QBKEY Highlights

Safely and securely store important and sensitive items including personal photos, credit card details, medical records, tax documents, and passwords

Store encrypted data on any local or network storage device, even a smartphone

Create back-up copies of encrypted data to guard against virus, malware or ransomware

Share encrypted data with other QBKEY users

Authenticates up to 3 fingers

Compatible with cloud storage services

Interlocked and multi-level encryption using the AES, RSA and ECC algorithms

Windows software application included (Windows 7 or later)

Key Features

Easy to Use: users are able to protect their data

Secure Interlocked Encryption: created using a Quantum True Random Number generator making each them truly unique and one of a kind. No passwords are required. Multiple encryption keys are used to secure each file, all of which are tied to the hardware, software, and owner of the device, helping ensure only the person(s) that should access that data, actually have access to that data

Biometric Authentication System: equipped with a high quality robust 3D fingerprint sensor, eliminating the use of potentially vulnerable passwords

Secure File Browsing and Sharing: data is not exposed when sharing or editing

Bitlocker Compatible / Full Disk Encryption: protect internal and external drives and make them accessible to one or multiple of QBKEY users

Support for InterPlanetary File System (IPFS): share encrypted files with other QBKEY holders using the IPFS, a peer-to-peer distributed network

QBKEY comes with two (2) matched biometric devices, two (2) USB Type C (USB-C) to Type A (USB-A) cables. Although both devices are identical, the second device is intended as a recovery key. Data is not stored on the QBKEY devices. QBKEY is available on the Company’s product website at www.qbkey.com, and popular online retailers including Amazon.com and eBay. The MSRP is $199.99.

About Dataram

Backed by more than 50 years of technology and innovation, Dataram provides solutions that help customers simplify, consolidate, automate and scale their enterprise computing and data center environments. Dataram’s solutions include memory and storage, and related technical products and services for desktops, laptops, workstations and servers. The Company sells worldwide to OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, embedded manufacturers, enterprise customers and end users. To learn more about Dataram, please visit www.dataram.com.

Dataram, Dataram Memory, and the Dataram logo are registered trademarks of Dataram Memory. All rights reserved. All other marks, names trademarks, or registered trademarks, may be the property of their respective titleholders.

Dataram Contact:

Jeffrey Goldenbaum

Director, Marketing

609.799.0071

[email protected]

Source: Dataram Memory