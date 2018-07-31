Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dataram Introduces QBKEY®, a Portable Biometric Data Security Device

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

PRINCETON, N.J., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataram Memory (“Dataram”), an independent technology solutions provider for enterprise and data center environments, today announced the launch of QBKEY, a portable biometric security device that helps users encrypt their data – allowing them to securely save it anywhere, anytime.

“With cybercrime related incidents on the rise, we recognize that no one is immune from attacks”, stated Dave Moylan, Dataram’s President and CEO. “Those who have not been a victim of a cybercrime, have either been well prepared or very fortunate.  Cybercriminals are not particular about who they target; the less prepared a person is, the more likely of a target they become.  While password managers or encryption software solutions offer some benefit, each has shortcomings:  a password that is susceptible to brute force attack and encrypted drives that store keys along with data.  QBKEY offers a solution to these shortcomings.  The product allows you to encrypt your data and safely store it in just a few simple steps using fingerprint authentication – eliminating the use of potentially vulnerable passwords or an encryption key stored with data”.  

QBKEY Highlights

  • Safely and securely store important and sensitive items including personal photos, credit card details, medical records, tax documents, and passwords
  • Store encrypted data on any local or network storage device, even a smartphone
  • Create back-up copies of encrypted data to guard against virus, malware or ransomware
  • Share encrypted data with other QBKEY users
  • Authenticates up to 3 fingers
  • Compatible with cloud storage services
  • Interlocked and multi-level encryption using the AES, RSA and ECC algorithms
  • Windows software application included (Windows 7 or later)

Key Features

  • Easy to Use:  users are able to protect their data
  • Secure Interlocked Encryption:  created using a Quantum True Random Number generator making each them truly unique and one of a kind.  No passwords are required.  Multiple encryption keys are used to secure each file, all of which are tied to the hardware, software, and owner of the device, helping ensure only the person(s) that should access that data, actually have access to that data
  • Biometric Authentication System:  equipped with a high quality robust 3D fingerprint sensor, eliminating the use of potentially vulnerable passwords
  • Secure File Browsing and Sharing:  data is not exposed when sharing or editing
  • Bitlocker Compatible / Full Disk Encryption:  protect internal and external drives and make them accessible to one or multiple of QBKEY users
  • Support for InterPlanetary File System (IPFS): share encrypted files with other QBKEY holders using the IPFS, a peer-to-peer distributed network

QBKEY comes with two (2) matched biometric devices, two (2) USB Type C (USB-C) to Type A (USB-A) cables.  Although both devices are identical, the second device is intended as a recovery key.  Data is not stored on the QBKEY devices. QBKEY is available on the Company’s product website at www.qbkey.com, and popular online retailers including Amazon.com and eBay.  The MSRP is $199.99.

About Dataram
Backed by more than 50 years of technology and innovation, Dataram provides solutions that help customers simplify, consolidate, automate and scale their enterprise computing and data center environments.  Dataram’s solutions include memory and storage, and related technical products and services for desktops, laptops, workstations and servers. The Company sells worldwide to OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, embedded manufacturers, enterprise customers and end users. To learn more about Dataram, please visit www.dataram.com.

Dataram, Dataram Memory, and the Dataram logo are registered trademarks of Dataram Memory. All rights reserved. All other marks, names trademarks, or registered trademarks, may be the property of their respective titleholders.

Dataram Contact:
Jeffrey Goldenbaum
Director, Marketing
609.799.0071
[email protected] 

Source: Dataram Memory

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pHARVEST ORGANICS : Grows Gardening Curiosity at Local School
BU
03:15pEVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:14pSUI NORTHERN GAS PIPELINES : Supply of Spares for Pipe Layer
AQ
03:14pPAKISTAN STATE OIL : Managed Deals and Discount for PSO Outlets
AQ
03:14pPAKISTAN STATE OIL : Supply of Jet A-1
AQ
03:14pPAKISTAN STATE OIL : Supply of HSFO
AQ
03:14pPAKISTAN NATIONAL SHIPPING : Supply of Oxygen (0-40), Acetylene (A-40), Freon (R-22), Freon (R-417A), Freon (R-404A), Nitrogen (N-5030) & Nitrogen (N-1050)
AQ
03:13pCITYCON OYJ : Managers’ Transactions
PU
03:13pINVESTMENT IN THE COLORS & EFFECTS® PORTFOLIO : BASF boosts capacity for highly chromatic yellow pigments
PU
03:13pRED LION HOTELS : RLH Corporation Adds Deep and Diverse Industry and Financial Experience to Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
3CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
4BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
5UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.