News : Companies
Dave Story Joins Orbital Insight as Chief Development Officer to Accelerate Global Product Expansion

01/09/2018 | 06:01pm CET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbital Insight, the global leader in geospatial analytics, today announced Dave Story as Chief Development Officer. Story will lead Orbital Insight's global product vision, analytics software design and development, and go-to-market strategy.

"We are excited to have Dave as part of our team to help ignite our next wave of growth, innovation and customer success," said Dr. James Crawford, Orbital Insight's CEO and founder.

Story's global technology and business expertise spans more than 15 years of executive-level positions in analytics, scaling infrastructure, and software design and development at companies including Tableau Software, LucasFilm, Adobe Systems, and Intuit. His deep experience in product management and engineering leadership will accelerate the build out of global technical teams and cross-functional customer strategies with product, sales and marketing.

"Orbital Insight will transform how we understand the impact of what we do on Earth and to Earth," said Story. "This gives businesses, governments and NGOs unprecedented visibility into how to improve their operations, reduce operating costs, and increase responsiveness. I'm excited to help shape Orbital Insight's product strategy and to help the company scale its next-generation products geographically and into new vertical markets."

About Orbital Insight
Orbital Insight develops geospatial data analytics to help clients unlock societal and economic trends at a global scale. We source petabytes of satellite, drone, balloon and other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. Using computer vision and machine learning technologies, we process and interpret this data to create intelligence enabling businesses, governments and NGOs to make better decisions. Learn more at www.orbitalinsight.com.

Contact:
Rachel Chibidakis
[email protected]


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orbital Insight via Globenewswire
