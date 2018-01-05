David G Reichert : Reichert Responds to the Administration's Offshore Drilling Plan

Washington, DC - Today, following the release of the Department of Interior's Draft Proposed Program (DPP) for drilling in the Pacific and Atlantic regions, the Gulf of Mexico, and off the coast of Alaska, Representative Dave Reichert (R-WA) released the following statement.

'I am deeply concerned about the Administration's proposal allowing for new oil and gas drilling opportunities in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, Gulf of Mexico, and off the coast of Alaska,' said Rep. Reichert. 'This moves America in the wrong direction and has the potential to have a negative lasting effect on our oceans as well as the shorelines of states on these coasts. Our country is at the forefront of developing efficient and cost effective alternative energy technologies and we should continue to support innovation in this area. These energy solutions of the future must be a part of our energy plan.'

Earlier this year, Rep. Reichert led a bi-partisan letter, with 100 of his colleagues, to Secretary Ryan Zinke asking him to reject proposals to open the Atlantic and Pacific Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Regions to new offshore drilling and exploration.