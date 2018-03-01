Log in
David Kiger Named to TEDx Board of Advisors

03/01/2018 | 12:59am CET

Dallas Entrepreneur and Investor Will Help the Global TED Community Spread Ideas That Can Change Attitudes, Lives, and Ultimately the World

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of global logistics company Worldwide Express and a major investor and strategic advisor for startups Alef Mobitech, Exos Transport Group and beGlammed, has been named to the board of advisors of TEDx. TEDx, an initiative of the global TED nonprofit organization, supports independent organizers who want to create TED-like events in their communities.

The TEDx program is designed to help communities, organizations and individuals spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences. At TEDx events, a screening of TED Talks videos — or a combination of live presenters and TED Talks videos — sparks deep conversation and connections at the local level.

TEDx events are planned and coordinated independently, under a free license granted by TED. TED provides licenses for a variety of event types, including university and youth events; regularly scheduled salon events; TEDxLive; TEDxWomen; internal company events; and TEDx in a Box, serving communities that may not otherwise have the resources or infrastructure to host a TEDx event.

Kiger is a leading advocate for entrepreneurs and advisor on leadership topics. In 1995, Kiger founded the logistics company Worldwide Express armed with only $5,000 and a business plan. Over the next two decades, he led the company’s growth to more than 150 franchises with annual sales of more than $750 million.

Today, Kiger is an investor and board member for promising startups in industries ranging from technology to logistics and entertainment. He is a major investor in Alef Mobitech, a pioneer in mobile Internet enhancement. He is also the lead investor and chairman of the board of directors of beGlammed, the on-demand beauty service.

David was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, graduated from the University of Alabama and currently resides in Dallas.

About David Kiger

David Kiger, founder and executive chairman of global logistics company Worldwide Express, is an angel investor and strategic advisor for a diverse portfolio of ventures including Alef Mobitech, Exos Transport Group and beGlammed. Kiger offers advice to entrepreneurs through a leadership blog. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidKiger.


© Business Wire 2018
