David Mullins Rose to Fed Vice Chairman, Then Joined Doomed Hedge-Fund Firm

David W. Mullins Jr.

1946-2018

David W. Mullins Jr. had a soaring career as a finance professor at Harvard, a senior Treasury official under President George H.W. Bush and vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. He helped clean up after the widespread collapse of savings and loan institutions in the late 1980s and steered the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in the early 1990s. He was seen as a possible future Fed chairman.

Then, in a surprise career shift in 1994, he jumped to a job as a partner at Long-Term Capital Management, which had what was considered one of the brainiest finance teams ever assembled. The hedge fund operator's mammoth losses four years later created a blot on his career even though he wasn't charged with any wrongdoing.

Dr. Mullins then held lower-profile jobs, including chief economist at Vega Asset Management.

He died Monday after emergency heart surgery in Naples, Fla. He was 71.

In a rare comment on the Long-Term Capital debacle, he told the New York Times in 2000: "One of the big lessons is that the world changes. There will always be some event that you can't foresee." For Long-Term Capital, it was a default on Russian bonds that panicked traders around the world.

At the Federal Reserve in the early 1990s, Dr. Mullins was credited with helping persuade Chairman Alan Greenspan to back a strategy that reduced interest rates to their lowest point in nearly three decades to spur a sluggish economy. "It's not that he is in a battle with Greenspan," William Seidman, a former bank regulator, said at the time. "It's that for every statistic or number that Greenspan quotes, he can quote one, too."

In a 1991 interview with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Dr. Mullins depicted himself as pragmatic. "I don't adhere to a doctrinaire, rigid, simple theory of how monetary policy is supposed to work," he said.

David Wiley Mullins Jr. was born April 28, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn. His father was a Navy officer who later became a professor, college administrator and finally president of the University of Arkansas from 1960 to 1974. While David was growing up, the family lived in Alabama and Arkansas.

He earned a bachelor's degree at Yale University and then a doctorate in finance and economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. On a final exam at MIT, he was presented with seven essay questions and told to answer three. He answered all seven.

His academic career at Harvard was interrupted in the late 1980s when Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady asked another Harvard professor, Robert Glauber, to oversee a task force investigating the 1987 stock market crash. Mr. Glauber brought Dr. Mullins along as his deputy.

A Democrat who later switched to the Republican party, Dr. Mullins in 1988 became assistant secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury, where his chief duty was overseeing a bailout and cleanup of savings and loan institutions caught with billions of dollars in uncollectable loans. While at the Treasury, he met Mary Ann Gadziala, a lawyer working for the department. They married in 1994.

John Meriwether, a former Salomon Brothers vice chairman, set up Long-Term Capital in 1993 in Greenwich, Conn. Dr. Mullins was one of the big-name recruits who gave Long-Term Capital more credibility. So were Robert Merton and Myron Scholes, who won Nobel prizes for work relating to options pricing. At one point, Long-Term Capital had 25 holders of doctoral degrees on its payroll.

In accepting a job at Long-Term Capital in early 1994, Dr. Mullins gave up his powerful Fed post two years before his term was due to expire. He said at the time that the new job was a return to his "roots in the intellectual challenges of high-tech finance." It also would pay more than his Fed salary of $123,100, though he declined to say how much.

Dr. Mullins' credibility as a former top central banker and Treasury official helped Long-Term Capital raise money world-wide. In 1997, when Asian currencies plunged and financial markets drooped, the firm avoided serious losses. "We anticipated Asia -- or had a strategy for it," Dr Mullins said, according to "When Genius Failed" a 2000 book by Roger Lowenstein. But the market storms set off by Russia's bond default in August 1998 threatened to bankrupt the firm.

Hit by the Russian default and aftershocks in other markets, the firm had losses of $4 billion in a matter of months. In 1998, , a group of private sector banks. Fourteen Wall Street firms organized a $3.7 billion bailout of Long-Term Capital in an operation orchestrated by the Federal Reserve. Dr. Mullins and other partners helped unwind the firm and moved on.

Dr. Mullins, known for his elegant wardrobe in an era when other financial executives were going casual, in retirement had homes in Greenwich, Naples and Alexandria, Va. He golfed, walked long distances and worked out regularly at gyms. One of his hobbies was buying flashy cars. His most recent purchase was a Z06 Corvette, maroon with yellow racing stripes, in honor of the Redskins, his wife's favorite football team.

He is survived by his wife and a brother, Gary Mullins, head of the School of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

