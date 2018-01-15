David’s Bridal Enhances Customer Checkout Experience with Ingenico Group and Aurus

Ingenico
Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless
payment, and Aurus, Inc., a global leader in innovative payment
solutions, today announced that David’s
Bridal has deployed its point of sale (POS) terminals across 300+
retail locations in the U.S. to provide a secure and streamlined
checkout experience for its customers.
Through its omni-channel payment partner, Aurus, David’s Bridal upgraded
its payment solutions to Ingenico Group’s iSC Touch 250 smart terminals
to deliver global tokenization support and EMV acceptance, enabling a
simple and secure payment experience. The partnership also allows the
bridal retailer to implement a multi-layered security strategy,
including the use of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to better secure
customer data and reduce its PCI compliance scope.
“Partnering with Ingenico Group and Aurus was an important decision,
because their solutions enable us to streamline the entire payment
acceptance process, which allows our in-store stylists to focus on what
really matters – the customer,” said Michael Toth, SVP, CIO at David’s
Bridal.
With Ingenico Group’s iSC Touch 250, David’s Bridal is able to
accommodate all forms of payment including EMV chip & PIN, chip & sign,
magstripe and NFC/contactless. It also supports newer options such as
NFC loyalty, couponing, wallets and QR codes. The solution comes
equipped with a durable signature capture for electronic payment
acceptance, allowing consumers to verify payments in a safe, streamlined
manner. Through the partnership with Aurus, David’s Bridal was also able
to quickly deploy Ingenico Group’s smart terminals across its stores and
shorten the sales cycle to enhance the overall in-store experience.
“In a retail environment, it’s important that a payment solution is able
to not only accept a variety of payments, but provide a superior
experience for customers from the moment they walk into the store to
when they make a purchase,” said Scott Tubbs, chief revenue officer for
Ingenico Group, US. “We’re proud to work with Aurus to support David’s
Bridal’s business growth and commitment to deliver the most secure
payment experience possible for its customers.”
“At Aurus, we strive to future proof the payments architecture so
omni-channel retailers can have peace of mind that they are offering the
most advanced payment solutions,” said Mustafa Shehabi, chief business
development officer at Aurus, Inc. “Our partnership with Ingenico Group
provides a single solution for retailers to securely manage their
payments process both in-store and online. Our solution is changing the
way our customers manage payments and related acceptance costs.”
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in
seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to
empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With
the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure
payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are
the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and
retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best-known
global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and
deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.com
or twitter.com/Ingenico.
About Aurus Inc.
Aurus provides a single payments platform which decouples Innovation and
Regulation for merchants. AurusPay is an off-premise hosted P2PE
certified platform which removes the POS and larger acquiring
infrastructure from PCI and provides the merchant with a single global
token - driving true omni-channel payments across stores, ecommerce,
mobile and BYOD environments. Headquartered in Boston with a development
center in India, Aurus has one of the largest payment engineering teams
enabling quick turnaround on its merchant needs.
About David's Bridal:
With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life’s
special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman
deserves to have the wedding dress of her dreams regardless of her style
preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity,
authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman
find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine
version of herself on her wedding day. David’s Bridal is dedicated to
helping each bride-to-be find her perfect dress with the assistance of
online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses
who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more
than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, Puerto Rico and a
franchise location opening in Mexico City, we offer the convenience of
one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn
more about David’s Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com
and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube,
Facebook and Twitter.
