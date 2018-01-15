David’s Bridal Enhances Customer Checkout Experience with Ingenico Group and Aurus

Ingenico Group’s iSC Touch 250 smart terminals provide seamless, secure payments for the leading bridal retailer in the United States

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, and Aurus, Inc., a global leader in innovative payment solutions, today announced that David’s Bridal has deployed its point of sale (POS) terminals across 300+ retail locations in the U.S. to provide a secure and streamlined checkout experience for its customers.

Through its omni-channel payment partner, Aurus, David’s Bridal upgraded its payment solutions to Ingenico Group’s iSC Touch 250 smart terminals to deliver global tokenization support and EMV acceptance, enabling a simple and secure payment experience. The partnership also allows the bridal retailer to implement a multi-layered security strategy, including the use of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to better secure customer data and reduce its PCI compliance scope.

“Partnering with Ingenico Group and Aurus was an important decision, because their solutions enable us to streamline the entire payment acceptance process, which allows our in-store stylists to focus on what really matters – the customer,” said Michael Toth, SVP, CIO at David’s Bridal.

With Ingenico Group’s iSC Touch 250, David’s Bridal is able to accommodate all forms of payment including EMV chip & PIN, chip & sign, magstripe and NFC/contactless. It also supports newer options such as NFC loyalty, couponing, wallets and QR codes. The solution comes equipped with a durable signature capture for electronic payment acceptance, allowing consumers to verify payments in a safe, streamlined manner. Through the partnership with Aurus, David’s Bridal was also able to quickly deploy Ingenico Group’s smart terminals across its stores and shorten the sales cycle to enhance the overall in-store experience.

“In a retail environment, it’s important that a payment solution is able to not only accept a variety of payments, but provide a superior experience for customers from the moment they walk into the store to when they make a purchase,” said Scott Tubbs, chief revenue officer for Ingenico Group, US. “We’re proud to work with Aurus to support David’s Bridal’s business growth and commitment to deliver the most secure payment experience possible for its customers.”

“At Aurus, we strive to future proof the payments architecture so omni-channel retailers can have peace of mind that they are offering the most advanced payment solutions,” said Mustafa Shehabi, chief business development officer at Aurus, Inc. “Our partnership with Ingenico Group provides a single solution for retailers to securely manage their payments process both in-store and online. Our solution is changing the way our customers manage payments and related acceptance costs.”

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.com or twitter.com/Ingenico.

About Aurus Inc.

Aurus provides a single payments platform which decouples Innovation and Regulation for merchants. AurusPay is an off-premise hosted P2PE certified platform which removes the POS and larger acquiring infrastructure from PCI and provides the merchant with a single global token - driving true omni-channel payments across stores, ecommerce, mobile and BYOD environments. Headquartered in Boston with a development center in India, Aurus has one of the largest payment engineering teams enabling quick turnaround on its merchant needs.

About David's Bridal:

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the wedding dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David’s Bridal is dedicated to helping each bride-to-be find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, Puerto Rico and a franchise location opening in Mexico City, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

