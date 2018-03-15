De-Centralized Access to Health Information Was 'Elephant in the Room' at HIMSS Conference. Blockchain Technology as Deployed By TimiCoin/TimiHealth Was Solution That Roared

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking center stage at HIMSS conference was the role blockchain technology can play in decentralizing health information.

TimiCoin/TimiHealth (http://www.Timicoin.io), the leading health information exchange on the blockchain, attended this year's conference to learn how people are thinking about blockchain and its application in the healthcare space.

"At the conference we saw an array of interesting, blockchain applications such as identification verification, payment reconciliation as well as an array of solutions directed towards medical devices and state-the-art pharma," said Joyce Lignell, head of TimiCoin/TimiHealth's expanding advisory board.

TimiCoin/TimiHealth is focused on bringing to market the first de-centralized health information exchange platform using our blockchain, TimiChain which is an immutable, transparent record that solves data provenance issues and places controls of the data in the hands of the individual.

In Christina Far's article, "It's time we address the elephant in the room at every health care conference," she shares an interview she had with former the CEO of Cerner. The story highlighted real-world challenges that still exist today for patients and loved ones of patients who need to gather, maintain and share their personal health record to receive the most effective patient care. The article concludes with a realistic assessment of how difficult a task it is to gather data.

HIPAA provides individuals the right to "request" to see and receive a copy of their health records, have corrections added to health information and receive notices telling how ones health information may be used and shared. However, It is a challenging, time-consuming and potentially costly effort to gather this data. It's apparent we must do better and go farther to enable and facilitate this cumbersome task placed on the shoulders of patients and their loved ones at the most critical of times.

While early adopters and "quantified selfer's" often embrace technology solutions, usually it's an emergent or urgent health-related cause that forces individuals to engage meaningfully with the healthcare eco-system and when this time comes, our systems fail at making this seamless and easy, Lowe said.

"TimiCoin/TimiHealth recognizes the challenges we face. Our experience and market observations tell us that getting consumers actively engaged in their healthcare is difficult," said Will Lowe, Co-Founder and Managing Director of TimiCoin/TimiHealth.

"Our approach is a multi-pronged strategy applying blockchain to the HIE and EHR, enabling consumer control over his or her personal health information, with the ability to control access to it as well as benefit from the monetization of the data, said Ramiro Pequeno, TimiCoin/TimiHealth Managing Director and Co-Founder.

"It's a start and it's going to be challenging, but we're dedicated to our mission as we know why it's so important to everyone in healthcare. The Timicoin team, which includes UFC Champ Michael Bisping, will be taking its inspiring message to the upcoming Global Blockchain Forum April 2-3 in Santa Clara, California.

