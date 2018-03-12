De Gruyter Now Prints in the US and Australia via Ingram’s Lightning Source

Readers now have access to De Gruyter’s 26,000+ academic titles faster with new print on demand contract

De Gruyter, a leading international academic publishing house for over 260 years, has expanded its global presence in the United States and Australia by tapping into print on demand services from Lightning Source LLC, a leading print-on-demand company that is part of Ingram Content Group.

De Gruyter will now be able to print in the US and Australia to increase availability, reduce the cost of delivery, and reach readers faster. Ingram’s print on demand facilities are in Melbourne, AUS, LaVergne, Tenn., Breinigsville, Pa, Fresno, Calif. and Fairfield, Ohio. Formerly, De Gruyter shipped out of Germany, which resulted in fluctuating stock numbers and slower delivery time.

“Print-on-demand allows publishers to order exactly the number of copies they need, when they want,” said Kelly Gallagher, VP Content Acquisitions for Lightning Source. “With a tremendous track record in academic publishing, our services will provide virtually unlimited availability and incredible speed to deliver De Gruyter’s premier titles to researchers, students and bookstores.”

“Our goal is always to better serve and grow our customer base. Working with Ingram’s US and Australian wholesale channels via Lightning Source allows De Gruyter to reach a larger number of readers in North America and Oceania faster,” said Ben Ashcroft, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at De Gruyter.

De Gruyter has begun printing in the US and will begin to print in Australia in the coming weeks.

About Ingram | www.ingramcontent.com

The world is reading and Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”) connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram’s services include digital and physical book distribution, print-on-demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC.

About De Gruyter | www.degruyter.com

De Gruyter publishes first-class scholarship and has done so for more than 260 years. An international, independent publisher headquartered in Berlin -- and with further offices in Boston, Beijing, Basel, Vienna, Warsaw and Munich -- it publishes over 1,300 new book titles each year and more than 900 journals in the humanities, social sciences, medicine, mathematics, engineering, computer sciences, natural sciences, and law. The publishing house also offers a wide range of digital media, including open access journals and books. The group includes the imprints De Gruyter Akademie Forschung, Birkhäuser, De Gruyter Mouton, De Gruyter Oldenbourg, De Gruyter Saur, De|G Press and Deutscher Kunstverlag (DKV).

