De Gruyter Now Prints in the US and Australia via Ingram’s Lightning Source

De Gruyter, a leading international academic publishing house for over
260 years, has expanded its global presence in the United States and
Australia by tapping into print on demand services from Lightning Source
LLC, a leading print-on-demand company that is part of Ingram Content
Group.
De Gruyter will now be able to print in the US and Australia to increase
availability, reduce the cost of delivery, and reach readers faster.
Ingram’s print on demand facilities are in Melbourne, AUS, LaVergne,
Tenn., Breinigsville, Pa, Fresno, Calif. and Fairfield, Ohio. Formerly,
De Gruyter shipped out of Germany, which resulted in fluctuating stock
numbers and slower delivery time.
“Print-on-demand allows publishers to order exactly the number of copies
they need, when they want,” said Kelly Gallagher, VP Content
Acquisitions for Lightning Source. “With a tremendous track record in
academic publishing, our services will provide virtually unlimited
availability and incredible speed to deliver De Gruyter’s premier titles
to researchers, students and bookstores.”
“Our goal is always to better serve and grow our customer base. Working
with Ingram’s US and Australian wholesale channels via Lightning Source
allows De Gruyter to reach a larger number of readers in North America
and Oceania faster,” said Ben Ashcroft, Vice President, Sales &
Marketing at De Gruyter.
De Gruyter has begun printing in the US and will begin to print in
Australia in the coming weeks.
About Ingram | www.ingramcontent.com
The world is reading and Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”) connects people
with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for
publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these
services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and
creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities,
Ingram’s services include digital and physical book distribution,
print-on-demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of
Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram
Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies
LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC.
About De Gruyter | www.degruyter.com
De Gruyter publishes first-class scholarship and has done so for more
than 260 years. An international, independent publisher headquartered in
Berlin -- and with further offices in Boston, Beijing, Basel, Vienna,
Warsaw and Munich -- it publishes over 1,300 new book titles each year
and more than 900 journals in the humanities, social sciences, medicine,
mathematics, engineering, computer sciences, natural sciences, and law.
The publishing house also offers a wide range of digital media,
including open access journals and books. The group includes the
imprints De Gruyter Akademie Forschung, Birkhäuser, De Gruyter Mouton,
De Gruyter Oldenbourg, De Gruyter Saur, De|G Press and Deutscher
Kunstverlag (DKV).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005196/en/