Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DearMob Offers 75% off for Its Last Minute Christmas Gift Pack of DVD Video Software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 02:01am CET

DearMob offers its last minute Christmas gift pack at 75% off with immediate delivery service. Valid until December 30th, this special Christmas gift pack with 4 outstanding DVD video software applications stand ready for users who need their gifts to be delivered immediately. In joint hands with Digiarty, it is specially designed for movie and DVD buffs who need to convert and edit videos or DVDs, and more.

DearMob’s Last Minute Christmas Gift Pack 2017, now at 75% off, will be valid for Windows users until December 30th, at:

https://www.5kplayer.com/software/best-media-companions.htm

For users who have no idea as of what to give, DearMob’s in-class 2017 Christmas DVD video software gift pack is a wise option: Guaranteeing immediate delivery service, users may retrieve the code to their purchase right after the payment. With its full-fledged functionalities covering professional DVD backup and convert, HD video edit and download, as well as iPhone data management, Windows user who take an interest in multimedia entertainment may well find it surprisingly useful.

DearMob’s Last Minute Gift Pack Open-Box

This last minute Christmas gift pack 2017 wraps up 4 standalone multimedia software applications:

1. DVD Ripping Solution: Superfast rip DVDs to popular video format *.AVI, *MP4, *H.264, and convert DVD movies to iPhone, iPod, etc.

2. DVD Backup & Copy Software: 1:1 backup Christmas movie DVDs, support up to 9 DVD copy modes.

3. HD Video Converter (H/W support): Convert HD videos to mainstream format: MP4, H.265, H.264, MPEG, AVI, WMV, VOB, etc, download Christmas songs from 300+ online sites.

4. iPhone Data Management Solution: Transfer iPhone data to or from computer: support music, photos, videos, ebooks, ring tones. Manage iPhone data easily.

DearMob’s 2017 Christmas Gift Pack

Windows user may learn about this gift pack before December 30th at:

https://www.5kplayer.com/software/best-media-companions.htm

About Dear Mob, Inc

Dear Mob Inc is a vigorous software company with forefront developing outlook which keeps pushing itself in developing new products and revamping the capability of its free 5KPlayer. With a foothold in the mobile solutions in 2017, Dear Mob, Inc is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products to Mac/Windows/ions/Android users in the year to come. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13a BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield falls in morning on BOJ operation notice
04:12a HONDA MOTOR : Recalled generator will keep on the lights. It also could light your place on fire
04:09a Conejo makes way for STEAM-focused magnet school
04:06a BLEAK CHRISTMAS : ATMs run out of cash as glitch hits MMOs
04:06a ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : ETI secures $200m syndicated loan from Dutch bank
04:02a CALPINE : Edison's latest plan sees no need for gas-fired power plants in Ventura County
03:37a XCEL ENERGY : Faulty transmission line causes Evans power outage
03:35a ZAD : Popular bakery plans expansion to meet market needs
03:35a OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sealine Yachts joins OoredooNojoom loyalty programme
03:24a VIB VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK : Thông báo lịch nghỉ lễ Tết Dương lịch 01/01/2018
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : CHRISTMAS MEMORIES: Transcript staff shares favorite moments
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Serie A hopes there's plenty to celebrate with holiday g..
3DOHA BANK QPSC : DOHA BANK : honoured for QND support
4QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB introduces face recognition app
5OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO S : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sealine Yachts now Nojoom partne..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.