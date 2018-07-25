Deb Fischer : Fischer Joins Acting EPA Administrator to Announce Approved Fuel Pathway for Sorghum Oil

Click here or on the image above to view photos from today's events.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement today after participating in an event at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to announce an approved fuel pathway for grain sorghum under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

'More and more farmers are growing sorghum in Nebraska, and it's an increasingly important commodity in our state. EPA's approval of a sorghum oil fuel pathway under the RFS is good news for Nebraska ag producers and rural America. I look forward to continuing to work with the administration to provide opportunities for Nebraska farmers.'

Nebraska is the largest ethanol producing state west of the Missouri River, with 25 active ethanol plants that have an annual production capacity of over 2 billion gallons. These plants represent more than $5 billion in capital investment and provide direct employment for approximately 1,300 Nebraskans. The RFS, coupled with the pathway approval for grain sorghum oil, provides growers a way forward to promote the benefits of biofuels. In March 2017, Fischer joined her Senate colleagues in a letter requesting the EPA to expedite this pathway approval.