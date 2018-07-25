Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deb Fischer : Fischer Joins Acting EPA Administrator to Announce Approved Fuel Pathway for Sorghum Oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:53am CEST

Click here or on the image above to view photos from today's events.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement today after participating in an event at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to announce an approved fuel pathway for grain sorghum under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

'More and more farmers are growing sorghum in Nebraska, and it's an increasingly important commodity in our state. EPA's approval of a sorghum oil fuel pathway under the RFS is good news for Nebraska ag producers and rural America. I look forward to continuing to work with the administration to provide opportunities for Nebraska farmers.'

Nebraska is the largest ethanol producing state west of the Missouri River, with 25 active ethanol plants that have an annual production capacity of over 2 billion gallons. These plants represent more than $5 billion in capital investment and provide direct employment for approximately 1,300 Nebraskans. The RFS, coupled with the pathway approval for grain sorghum oil, provides growers a way forward to promote the benefits of biofuels. In March 2017, Fischer joined her Senate colleagues in a letter requesting the EPA to expedite this pathway approval.

Disclaimer

Deb Fischer published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 22:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08aCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill Statement on Proposed $12 Billion Tariff Bailout
PU
01:04aAsian chipmakers' production plans in focus as super-cycle winds down
RE
01:03aNORTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC NPL PARTY : Will Cramer Continue To Threaten Social Security & Medicare?
PU
01:01aSANTO MINING CORP : ASAMACURA(TM) Cryptocurrency Hard Wallet Available for Purchase on Amazon
AC
12:58aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Deputy Secretary-General, on Margins of Global Disability Summit, Declares That United Nations Is ‘by Your Side’
PU
12:58aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on Inclusion of CFIUS Reform Agreement in NDAA
PU
12:53aDEB FISCHER : Fischer Joins Acting EPA Administrator to Announce Approved Fuel Pathway for Sorghum Oil
PU
12:48a22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Save big on getting petrified out of your wits at the Scream Zone
PU
12:43aWORLD BANK : Ensuring that Emergency Services are Protected and Equipped to Respond to Disasters in Romania
PU
12:43aWORLD BANK : Romania – Strengthening Disaster Risk Management Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief to depart
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
4RAMBUS INC. : RAMBUS : Coles Selects Rambus to Revolutionise Retail in Australia
5EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. : Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.