Decatur County IA : Part-Time Recycle Truck Driver Position Available

Various requirements and duties include:

· Valid Iowa Class B Commercial Drivers License · Must be able to lift 50 lbs. · Ensure vehicle is fully-fueled and kept on regular maintenance schedule · Record time on route; maintain records · Perform post-trip inspections; make sure cab is clean · Work and drive productively and safely and in a courteous and professional manner · Ability to work independently with minimal supervision The Recycle Truck Driver will operate the Decatur County Recycle Truck and will be responsible for transport and disposal of recycling materials to the Des Moines, Iowa, recycle facility.

Application for Employment

Motor Vehicle Record Release Form

Applications must be submitted to the Decatur County Auditor's office before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 23.

If you have questions, please contact County Supervisor Jim Fulton at 641/414-2504.

Decatur County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.