December 24, 2017 4:10 pm Snow Storm Update

Please see the message below from Sie Maroon, Superintendent of Streets

The City of Peoria snow fighters have completed the primary street plowing and salt spreading at approximately 3 pm. This storm produced 2+ inches of snow I Peoria so we are currently plowing residential streets curb to curb throughout the city. We will continue the process on the residential streets until they are completed. The plow trucks will be plowing throughout the evening and through the overnight hours. The remaining streets to be plowed should be completed by tomorrow morning. Thanks for your patience while we complete the process and have a great Christmas Day!