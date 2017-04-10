Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

December 24, 2017 4:10 pm Snow Storm Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 12:09am CET

Please see the message below from Sie Maroon, Superintendent of Streets

The City of Peoria snow fighters have completed the primary street plowing and salt spreading at approximately 3 pm. This storm produced 2+ inches of snow I Peoria so we are currently plowing residential streets curb to curb throughout the city. We will continue the process on the residential streets until they are completed. The plow trucks will be plowing throughout the evening and through the overnight hours. The remaining streets to be plowed should be completed by tomorrow morning. Thanks for your patience while we complete the process and have a great Christmas Day!

City of Peoria, IL published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 23:09:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Average Price of Food in 50 Cities, December 11-20, 2017
03:04a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Services sector emerges as key to FDI in China
02:39a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, Japanese officials, entrepreneurs discuss cooperation on energy saving, environmental protection
02:34a China urges state firms to guard against overseas corruption risks
12:09a DECEMBER 24, 2017 4 : 10 pm Snow Storm Update
12/24 FUEL SCARCITY : Edo Govt., DPR begin monitoring of petrol stations, ...
12/24 SCOTTISH WATER : repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay
12/24 Russian Finance Minister sees economy growing 1.8-2 percent in 2017 - Ifax
12/24 AFRICAN UNION : Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Regarding the Agreement on the Pool Department of the Republic of Congo
12/24DJNew Stimulus Leads Economists to Revise Up Growth, Deficit Projections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : CHRISTMAS MEMORIES: Transcript staff shares favorite moments
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Serie A hopes there's plenty to celebrate with holiday g..
3DOHA BANK QPSC : DOHA BANK : honoured for QND support
4QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB introduces face recognition app
5OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO S : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sealine Yachts now Nojoom partne..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.