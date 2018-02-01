Log in
Define the Business Context Needed to Complete Strategic IT Initiatives: 2018 Blueprint - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/01/2018

The "Define the Business Context Needed to Complete Strategic IT Initiatives" report from Info-Tech Research Group has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

79% of CIOs are hoping to move into a more strategic role.

IT leaders are powerful advisors who can add to the bottom line by providing insights to any part of the organization.

Yet, only a small number of IT leaders are seen as strategic advisors. Many IT leaders do not receive the buy-in necessary to create or execute their strategic initiatives. The lack of buy-in and support stems from poor relationships with the business, and this gap stems from the challenges that the IT leader faces when trying to understand the business context.

The business context encompasses an understanding of the factors impacting the business from various perspectives, including how decisions are made and what the business is ultimately trying to achieve. The business context is used by IT to identify key implications for the execution of its strategic initiatives.

By using a purpose-driven approach to document, track, and monitor the business context of your organization before launching strategic initiatives, you can be sure your initiatives take the needs of your business stakeholders into account. This not only increases the chances of an initiative succeeding, but also bolsters your relationships with key stakeholders.

Situation:

  • CIOs must execute strategic initiatives to add value to the business. Most CIOs fail because of low support from the business.
  • Traditionally, IT was seen as a support function. It allowed for the development of IT initiatives in isolation. Now IT is seen as a key strategic driver for the business.

Complication:

  • As a strategic driver, IT needs to work with the business. Yet, traditionally IT has not worked hand-in-hand with the business. IT does not know what information it needs from the business to execute on its initiatives.
  • A faster time to new investment decisions means that IT needs a repeatable and efficient process to understand what the business needs.

Resolution:

  • Uncover the business context and fill any gaps in that context to execute strategic IT initiatives, which are IT projects every CIO should execute.
  • Use our Business Context Discovery Tool to uncover what your IT department knows and needs to know about the business. This crystalizes business context gaps that need to be filled to execute on each of the strategic IT initiatives.
  • Use our list of repeatable and efficient business context discovery activities to fill the business context gaps. .
  • Use our Business Context Discovery Record Template to efficiently document the business context you have uncovered and streamline the process for executing on Ithe strategic CIO blueprints.

Insights:

Understanding the business context is a must for all strategic IT initiatives. At its core, each strategic IT project requires answers to a specific set of questions regarding the business.

An effective CIO understands which part of the business context applies to which strategic IT project and, in turn, what questions to ask to uncover those insights.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x6t6dv/define_the?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
