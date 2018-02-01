Define the Business Context Needed to Complete Strategic IT Initiatives: 2018 Blueprint - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Define
the Business Context Needed to Complete Strategic IT Initiatives"
79% of CIOs are hoping to move into a more strategic role.
IT leaders are powerful advisors who can add to the bottom line by
providing insights to any part of the organization.
Yet, only a small number of IT leaders are seen as strategic advisors.
Many IT leaders do not receive the buy-in necessary to create or execute
their strategic initiatives. The lack of buy-in and support stems from
poor relationships with the business, and this gap stems from the
challenges that the IT leader faces when trying to understand the
business context.
The business context encompasses an understanding of the factors
impacting the business from various perspectives, including how
decisions are made and what the business is ultimately trying to
achieve. The business context is used by IT to identify key implications
for the execution of its strategic initiatives.
By using a purpose-driven approach to document, track, and monitor the
business context of your organization before launching strategic
initiatives, you can be sure your initiatives take the needs of your
business stakeholders into account. This not only increases the chances
of an initiative succeeding, but also bolsters your relationships with
key stakeholders.
Situation:
-
CIOs must execute strategic initiatives to add value to the business.
Most CIOs fail because of low support from the business.
-
Traditionally, IT was seen as a support function. It allowed for the
development of IT initiatives in isolation. Now IT is seen as a key
strategic driver for the business.
Complication:
-
As a strategic driver, IT needs to work with the business. Yet,
traditionally IT has not worked hand-in-hand with the business. IT
does not know what information it needs from the business to execute
on its initiatives.
-
A faster time to new investment decisions means that IT needs a
repeatable and efficient process to understand what the business needs.
Resolution:
-
Uncover the business context and fill any gaps in that context to
execute strategic IT initiatives, which are IT projects every CIO
should execute.
-
Use our Business Context Discovery Tool to uncover what your IT
department knows and needs to know about the business. This
crystalizes business context gaps that need to be filled to execute on
each of the strategic IT initiatives.
-
Use our list of repeatable and efficient business context discovery
activities to fill the business context gaps. .
-
Use our Business Context Discovery Record Template to efficiently
document the business context you have uncovered and streamline the
process for executing on Ithe strategic CIO blueprints.
Insights:
Understanding the business context is a must for all strategic IT
initiatives. At its core, each strategic IT project requires answers to
a specific set of questions regarding the business.
An effective CIO understands which part of the business context applies
to which strategic IT project and, in turn, what questions to ask to
uncover those insights.
