Dejun Qian, Founder of BitSE, Creates One of the Most Promising Blockchain Projects of 2018: FUSION

FUSION
(http://FUSION.org/),
the project that is establishing an inclusive cryptofinance platform
that will break the bottlenecks of interoperability and scalability in
order to provide a full set of financial functions, is unveiling today
its founding team. One of the founders is Dejuan (DJ) Qian, Founder of
BitSE, one of the earliest teams researching and developing blockchain
technology.
FUSION, currently in stealth mode, is working on a solution for the
scalability and usability problems within the various blockchain
ecosystems, since current cryptocurrencies have only achieved limited
functions of a complete cryptofinance ecosystem. With its solution,
FUSION will allow all non-inherent blockchain assets to be a part of the
chain by tokenizing such off-chain assets as on-chain tokens and making
them execute and transact within smart contracts.
Founded by DJ, BitSE is one of the earliest teams researching and
developing blockchain technology, as the company has started its ASIC
mining chip design in 2014, owning the earliest and largest mining
center in China. Since then, DJ and the team have launched two high
profile blockchain projects: QTUM
(https://qtum.org/en/)
and VeChain
(https://www.vechain.com/).
In 2016, BitSE was selected as one of the “Top 10 FinTech Startups” and
“The powerful blockchain infrastructure of the year” by Caishi China.
DJ was selected as the most Innovative CEO of that year for ‘Jiepu
Prize’.
“As one of the early adaptors, I’m excited to see how 2017 brought
blockchain technology to the mainstream financial conversation,” says DJ
Qian, Founder at FUSION. “2018 is the right time to begin seeing the
scene as mature and recognized. We can now start thinking about next
steps, including how to bring non-inherent blockchain assets to the
chain. That’s exactly what we’re planning to do.”
About FUSION:
Founded in 2017, FUSION provides an inclusive
solution for integrating cryptocurrencies that exist today and ones that
will be issued in the future by connecting centralized and decentralized
organizations, balancing authentication and anonymity, and integrating
both on-chain and off-chain data. FUSION utilizes distributed network
nodes to control various types of tokens’ private keys, and establishes
a control and management layer on top of different types of blockchains.
