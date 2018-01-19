Dejun Qian, Founder of BitSE, Creates One of the Most Promising Blockchain Projects of 2018: FUSION

The South-East Asia tech influencer and thought leader has founded a new blockchain project that is establishing a public blockchain in order to break the bottlenecks of interoperability and scalability

FUSION (http://FUSION.org/), the project that is establishing an inclusive cryptofinance platform that will break the bottlenecks of interoperability and scalability in order to provide a full set of financial functions, is unveiling today its founding team. One of the founders is Dejuan (DJ) Qian, Founder of BitSE, one of the earliest teams researching and developing blockchain technology.

FUSION, currently in stealth mode, is working on a solution for the scalability and usability problems within the various blockchain ecosystems, since current cryptocurrencies have only achieved limited functions of a complete cryptofinance ecosystem. With its solution, FUSION will allow all non-inherent blockchain assets to be a part of the chain by tokenizing such off-chain assets as on-chain tokens and making them execute and transact within smart contracts.

Founded by DJ, BitSE is one of the earliest teams researching and developing blockchain technology, as the company has started its ASIC mining chip design in 2014, owning the earliest and largest mining center in China. Since then, DJ and the team have launched two high profile blockchain projects: QTUM (https://qtum.org/en/) and VeChain (https://www.vechain.com/). In 2016, BitSE was selected as one of the “Top 10 FinTech Startups” and “The powerful blockchain infrastructure of the year” by Caishi China. DJ was selected as the most Innovative CEO of that year for ‘Jiepu Prize’.

“As one of the early adaptors, I’m excited to see how 2017 brought blockchain technology to the mainstream financial conversation,” says DJ Qian, Founder at FUSION. “2018 is the right time to begin seeing the scene as mature and recognized. We can now start thinking about next steps, including how to bring non-inherent blockchain assets to the chain. That’s exactly what we’re planning to do.”

About FUSION:

Founded in 2017, FUSION provides an inclusive solution for integrating cryptocurrencies that exist today and ones that will be issued in the future by connecting centralized and decentralized organizations, balancing authentication and anonymity, and integrating both on-chain and off-chain data. FUSION utilizes distributed network nodes to control various types of tokens’ private keys, and establishes a control and management layer on top of different types of blockchains.

