Delegate Advisors Wins Multi-Family Office Award from Family Wealth Report

03/14/2018

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delegate Advisors, LLC, a boutique family office and investment advisor, won the Family Wealth Report Award in the category of Multi-Family Office (up to and including $2.5 billion AuM/AuA) as part of the 2018 Family Wealth Awards presentation.

“Delegate Advisors is a special team of truly dedicated individuals who genuinely care about the families with whom they work,” comments Managing Partner Andrew Hart. “We’ve really come a long way since the inception of our firm, and we are so honored to be recognized for this dedication to our clients. We put clients first. Plain and simple.”

Since the inception of the firm in 2012, Delegate Advisors has created a reputation in the industry for the innovative, outside-the-box solutions it provides for client families. Delegate embraces a culture of “work smarter” than other, larger firms, and focuses on core values and goals. Most importantly, the team genuinely cares for clients.

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to Delegate. He comments, “The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management.”

The Family Wealth Report Awards judging process is focused around three main areas: experts (individuals and teams), products and services (for wealth managers and clients/institutions of all sizes and types). To avoid any conflict of interest there are three judging panels. One panel of bankers/MFOs who judge the trusted advisor categories. A second panel of trusted advisors who judge the MFO and banking categories and a third panel dedicated to judging the technology section.

About Delegate Advisors:
With offices in Chapel Hill, NC, and San Francisco, CA, Delegate Advisors is a fee-only, independent advisor. The firm focuses on the difficult challenges and opportunities that first generation wealth creators often face. Viewing wealth management from an innovative and fresh perspective, the firm identifies well with families who share a similar proclivity for creative thinking and decisive action to solve problems and pursue opportunities. Delegate often provides opinions and topical commentary to publications like Financial Times, Baron’s, and FundFire, further demonstrating the firm’s commitment to industry thought leadership. For more information, please call (919) 932-8400 or visit delegateadvisors.com.

Contact:
Rosemary B. Denney
(561) 379-7673
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
