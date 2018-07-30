Delilah, the Most Listened-To Woman on American Radio, Announces Her Latest Book, One Heart At A Time

“Delilah’s life story and advice are compelling. Her heart shines through in challenging trials and hard-won triumphs. No wonder she has so much love in her life.” —Robin Roberts

“Delilah speaks from the heart, writes from the heart, and touches the heart. This is a book everyone needs to read.”— Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author

“Delilah’s stories hum with the joy of serving others. Fans of her homespun style will enjoy her stories of care, concern, and love.” — Publishers Weekly

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most listened-to woman on American radio, Delilah, has a voice that 9 million listeners know and love. On air for 25 years, her shows are heartfelt, often hilarious, and warm. Listeners feel they know her; she is their co-pilot through challenges and triumphs five hours per night, seven nights a week. Now, she has written ONE HEART AT A TIME, an inspiring, uplifting, and motivating look at life, love, and faith to be published by RosettaBooks on October 16, 2018.

Called one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink, Delilah boldly and lovingly walks the talk—she has opened her heart to the country and her home to 10 adopted children, making her a mom to 13 children, with an effort underway to adopt a two-year-old baby boy to join the family. She is a syndicated radio host and the founder of an NGO called Point Hope, created in 2004 to be a voice for forgotten children and their families, helping them in the U.S., West Africa, and elsewhere.

Delilah speaks to us all. In today’s turbulent and uneasy world, there is more divisiveness, pain, and loneliness than ever before. Using stories from her extraordinary off-air life—full of trials, forgiveness, faith, and adventure (along with select well-executed pranks)—she encourages us to change this spiral by taking one person at a time into our understanding. She calls us to connect, one heart at a time, to lift others, and in the process, our communities and ourselves.

“In her easygoing style and characteristic, beloved voice, Delilah shares the real woman behind the microphone,” says Rosetta Books CEO Arthur Klebanoff. “She tells her deeply moving story as the series of miracles and prayers it is.”

Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Delilah is the author of three previous books: Love Someone Today, Love Matters, and Arms Full of Love. One Heart At A Time will launch simultaneously in hardcover, e-book, and a Brilliance audiobook version read by Delilah, and is now available for pre-order. Visit www.oneheartatatime.com for more information.

