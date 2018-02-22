Delkin Launches Industry Leading 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee on Premium Memory Cards

Delkin
Devices announced they have extended their industry-leading, 48-Hour
Replacement Guarantee to their Premium SD memory card lines. Noted as
the World’s Best Warranty for memory cards, the warranty assures that no
photographer will be left without a card for long, should they ever have
one fail.
“We serve countless professional photographers that work endless
hours and deserve the best customer support,” Jenn Sherry, Sales &
Marketing Manager, tells us. “Delkin is always striving to figure out
ways to go above and beyond. This is one more reason to choose us. US
customer service, great retail partners who truly know about photography
and a 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee. No other company is offering
anything like it.”
Delkin – Superior Memory Trusted by Career Photographers.
The World's Best Warranty, 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee, has been
available on the company’s successful Delkin
BLACK product lines. That warranty has been extended to include
their SD 1900X Power and SD 2000X Prime segments.
Delkin will happily replace any non-working card within 48 hours or less
(not including weekends), prior to receiving your non-working card. You
can also replace your card over the counter at any Authorized Delkin
Retailer. Our San Diego based Customer
Service department is available M-F, between 8AM & 5PM PST.
Inquiries received outside business hours will be answered within 24
hours of regular business hours.
About Delkin Devices
Recognized as one of the world’s longest-running memory suppliers,
Delkin continues to provide customers with the most reliable and
trustworthy products for today and tomorrow’s cameras. While many memory
cards are mass built, Delkin utilizes carefully chosen and controlled
components to increase longevity, reliability and overall satisfaction.
All Delkin memory cards come backed by our Lifetime Warranty and
US-Based customer service. All Premium Delkin SD memory card lines come
backed by the additional, Industry-Leading 48HR
Replacement Guarantee.
If you would like more information regarding this product or any other
Delkin product, please contact Jenn Sherry at (858) 391-1234 or email [email protected].
To learn more about everything Delkin has to offer, please visit our new
website www.delkindevices.com
Delkin Devices 13350 Kirkham Way Poway, CA 92064
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005522/en/