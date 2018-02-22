Log in
Delkin Launches Industry Leading 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee on Premium Memory Cards

02/22/2018 | 01:09pm CET

Delkin Devices announced they have extended their industry-leading, 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee to their Premium SD memory card lines. Noted as the World’s Best Warranty for memory cards, the warranty assures that no photographer will be left without a card for long, should they ever have one fail.

“We serve countless professional photographers that work endless hours and deserve the best customer support,” Jenn Sherry, Sales & Marketing Manager, tells us. “Delkin is always striving to figure out ways to go above and beyond. This is one more reason to choose us. US customer service, great retail partners who truly know about photography and a 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee. No other company is offering anything like it.”

Delkin – Superior Memory Trusted by Career Photographers.

The World's Best Warranty, 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee, has been available on the company’s successful Delkin BLACK product lines. That warranty has been extended to include their SD 1900X Power and SD 2000X Prime segments.

Delkin will happily replace any non-working card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends), prior to receiving your non-working card. You can also replace your card over the counter at any Authorized Delkin Retailer. Our San Diego based Customer Service department is available M-F, between 8AM & 5PM PST. Inquiries received outside business hours will be answered within 24 hours of regular business hours.

About Delkin Devices

Recognized as one of the world’s longest-running memory suppliers, Delkin continues to provide customers with the most reliable and trustworthy products for today and tomorrow’s cameras. While many memory cards are mass built, Delkin utilizes carefully chosen and controlled components to increase longevity, reliability and overall satisfaction. All Delkin memory cards come backed by our Lifetime Warranty and US-Based customer service. All Premium Delkin SD memory card lines come backed by the additional, Industry-Leading 48HR Replacement Guarantee.

If you would like more information regarding this product or any other Delkin product, please contact Jenn Sherry at (858) 391-1234 or email [email protected].

To learn more about everything Delkin has to offer, please visit our new website www.delkindevices.com

Delkin Devices 13350 Kirkham Way Poway, CA 92064


© Business Wire 2018
