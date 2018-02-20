Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delkin Ships More Samples of Newest Form Factor CFexpress to OEMs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 07:09am EST

Today Delkin Devices shipped more samples of its new CFexpress cards to key OEM customers. Visit the CFX product page at Delkin.com for product details. Key market leaders in Consumer and Embedded markets are continuing to show interest in this new form factor, based on an open specification standard managed by the CF association and unlimited speed of the PCIe® interface.

What is Industrial CFexpress?

Industrial CFexpress 1.0 (AKA Industrial CFX) is the next generation of high speed, removable storage standard to support bigger, faster hosts in many different markets. Industrial CFexpress is the merging of two standards: XQD® 2.0 and CFAST® 2.0, into a new standard that uses the popular PCIe® interface, and the NVM Express® protocol. This new standard is designed to allow high resolution files, and high-speed recording with low latency, be achieved in a small rugged form factor.

Advantages of CFexpress? Why design this in?

Industrial CFexpress will allow many hardware manufactures to use the established high-performance benefits of PCIe® and NVM Express® in a compact, removable form factor. Performance of Industrial CFexpress will start out PCIe® 3.0×2 (two-lanes) with the possibility to scale to x8 (eight-lanes) in the future. The big story on CFX is the speed. Speeds above 1GB/s can be achieved. View Delkin CFX speed ratings.

Additional information about Industrial CFexpress

The Industrial CFexpress specification is managed by the Compact Flash Association (CFA) and additional information about the standard can be found on their site. The CFA invites host and media companies interested in the standard to join the CFA and gain access to the specification. More information can be found at http://www.compactflash.org/ Delkin also is willing to help OEMs consider designing in CFX to their next generation hosts, feel free to contact us for more information.

Delkin Devices with offices in the US and UK has been a leader in embedded storage for more than 32 years, and members of the CF Association since 1996

If you would like more information regarding this product or any other Delkin product, please contact James Grassman at either (858) 391-1234 x170 or email at [email protected]

Delkin Devices Inc.
13350 Kirkham Way,
Poway, CA 92064

Delkin Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DelkinInd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/delkin-devices/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pAT&T : Kosbit Chosen Among Top 100 Global Outsourcing Providers
AQ
01:19pDAEWOO ENGINEERING NSTRUCTION : E&C Signs Contract to Build Largest Oil Refinery in Oman
AQ
01:19pWALT DISNEY : Disney unions file federal complaint over promised bonuses
AQ
01:19pGAZPROM : Poland Expects Competitive Prices from Gazprom
AQ
01:19pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Govt to Bar Multinational Oil Coys From Shipping Out Crude
AQ
01:19pSAPURA ENERGY BHD : an Oil Price Beneficiary
AQ
01:19pTRINITY INDUSTRIES : Announces Chief Financial Officers for New Infrastructure Company and for Trinity Industries, Inc.
AQ
01:19pDUKE ENERGY : beats 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
01:19pGlobal Integrated Automotive Test Solutions Market Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:18pDHUNSERI TEA & INDUSTRIES : appoints Executive Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : profit disappoints as CEO Gulliver bows out
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Hong Kong Disneyland 2017 Net Loss Widens to HK$354 Million, Despite..
3AHOLD DELHAIZE : AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
4DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
5RECKITT BENCKISER BANGLADESH LTDBD : Disappointing HSBC update, weak miners keep FTSE in the red

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.