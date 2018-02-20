Delkin Ships More Samples of Newest Form Factor CFexpress to OEMs

Today Delkin Devices shipped more samples of its new CFexpress cards to key OEM customers. Visit the CFX product page at Delkin.com for product details. Key market leaders in Consumer and Embedded markets are continuing to show interest in this new form factor, based on an open specification standard managed by the CF association and unlimited speed of the PCIe® interface.

What is Industrial CFexpress?

Industrial CFexpress 1.0 (AKA Industrial CFX) is the next generation of high speed, removable storage standard to support bigger, faster hosts in many different markets. Industrial CFexpress is the merging of two standards: XQD® 2.0 and CFAST® 2.0, into a new standard that uses the popular PCIe® interface, and the NVM Express® protocol. This new standard is designed to allow high resolution files, and high-speed recording with low latency, be achieved in a small rugged form factor.

Advantages of CFexpress? Why design this in?

Industrial CFexpress will allow many hardware manufactures to use the established high-performance benefits of PCIe® and NVM Express® in a compact, removable form factor. Performance of Industrial CFexpress will start out PCIe® 3.0×2 (two-lanes) with the possibility to scale to x8 (eight-lanes) in the future. The big story on CFX is the speed. Speeds above 1GB/s can be achieved. View Delkin CFX speed ratings.

Additional information about Industrial CFexpress

The Industrial CFexpress specification is managed by the Compact Flash Association (CFA) and additional information about the standard can be found on their site. The CFA invites host and media companies interested in the standard to join the CFA and gain access to the specification. More information can be found at http://www.compactflash.org/ Delkin also is willing to help OEMs consider designing in CFX to their next generation hosts, feel free to contact us for more information.

Delkin Devices with offices in the US and UK has been a leader in embedded storage for more than 32 years, and members of the CF Association since 1996

