Deltek's Product Partner Marketplace Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary and Announces New Partners and Business Services

07/30/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

Herndon, VA, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has added new partners and business services to its Product Partner Marketplace. Deltek continues to invest in its Product Partner program to connect Deltek customers and prospects to explore innovative third-party solutions which can help solve their business challenges and add value to Deltek solutions.

Marking its one year anniversary, the Marketplace is a platform where partners can showcase and promote their business applications directly to Deltek customers and prospects. The partner solutions encompass business roles related to Finance, Operations, Sales, HR & Talent Management, some of which are specifically related to compliance & risk management, manufacturing and video interviewing.

One of the first partners to join the program – EBI – has already had success in working with the Deltek Product Partner Marketplace. “The Deltek Marketplace provides EBI with the ability to easily and effectively promote its integrated solutions to potential customers in great detail. Most importantly, we are able to demonstrate the value proposition of our solutions to all constituents in the organization – so the buyer is probably 80% of the way through their decision cycle before they even engage with EBI,” said Don Darrah, VP of Alliance Partnerships at EBI.

New Marketplace Partners in 2018 include: A2B Tracking, Compliance Central, Global HR Research, Live Video Interviews, StreetShares and Vena Solutions – with more partners being added monthly. 

StreetShares, offering complete financing solutions for government and commercial contractors through the Deltek Partner Marketplace, was added to the platform in 2018. “StreetShares is thrilled to be in the Deltek Marketplace and to help government contractors solve their cash flow challenges,” said Sanjay Bhaskar, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at StreetShares.

To learn more, visit the Deltek Partner Marketplace on Deltek.com

About Deltek
Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for government contractors, professional services firms and other project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek ® www.deltek.com 

0_int_Deltek_Logo_Blue_Spot_2017-301x78.jpg 


Lauran Cacciatori
Deltek
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
