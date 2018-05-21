Democratic Party : Trump & Republicans Make It Easier to Discriminate on Auto Loans

In response to Trump signing a bill to reverse Obama-era guidance protecting against discrimination in auto lending, DNC spokesperson Daniel Wessel released the following statement:

'Trump and Republicans continue their war against the CFPB and consumer interests. This latest move will make it easier for auto lenders to discriminate against people based on their race or ethnicity, and opens the door to even more reckless decisions that would further roll back consumer protections. Instead of standing up for the people they are supposed to protect, Trump and Republicans continue to side with the special interests and bad actors they vowed to fight against.'