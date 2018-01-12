Democratic Party of Georgia : GA Democrats Call on Sen. David Perdue to Condemn Trump’s Racist Remarks

Release: Friday, January 12, 2017

Contact: Michael Smith, Communications Director

404-729-9505 / [email protected]

GA Democrats Call on Sen. David Perdue to Condemn Trump's Racist Remarks

Atlanta, GA - Thursday, Georgia Senator David Perdue was in the Oval Office when Donald Trump disparaged Haiti and countries in Africa, labeling them as 'sh**hole countries.' A day later, Perdue has yet to condemn or even comment on Trump's vile remarks. This comes nearly a year to the day after Trump-once again during Dr. King's holiday-attacked Congressman John Lewis and labeled Atlanta as 'crime infested' and 'falling apart.'

'The man who touts himself as an 'outsider' was actually inside the room when these remarks are made, and has no excuse to dodge the public and press on where he stands. David Perdue's silence can only be interpreted as complicity in this kind of racism and xenophobia. Perdue was sent to the U.S. Senate to represent and stand for all Georgians, not to serve as Trump's bootlicker. Georgia Democrats call on Senator Perdue to immediately condemn Donald Trump's hate and vulgarity.' - DuBose Porter, Chair