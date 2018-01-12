Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Democratic Party of Georgia : GA Democrats Call on Sen. David Perdue to Condemn Trump’s Racist Remarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:19pm CET

Release: Friday, January 12, 2017

Contact: Michael Smith, Communications Director

404-729-9505 / [email protected]

GA Democrats Call on Sen. David Perdue to Condemn Trump's Racist Remarks

Atlanta, GA - Thursday, Georgia Senator David Perdue was in the Oval Office when Donald Trump disparaged Haiti and countries in Africa, labeling them as 'sh**hole countries.' A day later, Perdue has yet to condemn or even comment on Trump's vile remarks. This comes nearly a year to the day after Trump-once again during Dr. King's holiday-attacked Congressman John Lewis and labeled Atlanta as 'crime infested' and 'falling apart.'

'The man who touts himself as an 'outsider' was actually inside the room when these remarks are made, and has no excuse to dodge the public and press on where he stands. David Perdue's silence can only be interpreted as complicity in this kind of racism and xenophobia. Perdue was sent to the U.S. Senate to represent and stand for all Georgians, not to serve as Trump's bootlicker. Georgia Democrats call on Senator Perdue to immediately condemn Donald Trump's hate and vulgarity.' - DuBose Porter, Chair

Democratic Party of Georgia published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 17:19:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49p TOM MACARTHUR : Congressman MacArthur Speaks with Secretary Zinke about Oil Drilling off NJ’s Coast
06:44p Russia's Novak says to discuss possible exit from OPEC+ deal in Oman
06:44p GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Announces Pre-Budget Consultations Wrap-up
06:43p TAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
06:42p Rising rents, healthcare costs boost underlying U.S. inflation
06:42p Atlanta Fed raises U.S. fourth quarter 2017 GDP view to 3.3 percent
06:39p CITY OF RICHMOND VA : Richmond Gas Works Announces Increase in Purchased Gas Cost
06:39p MINISTRY OF PARKS CULTURE AND SPORT OF SASKATCHEW : KEVIN DUNN ANNOUNCED AS PROVINCE’S NEXT SASKATCHEWANDERER
06:36p U.S. Retail Sales Increased 0.4% in December -- Update
06:34p U S POULTRY & EGG ASSOCIATION : USPOULTRY Develops Video Tutorial to Assist Poultry & Egg Producers through CERCLA Reporting Requirements
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Joins Asia-Tech Debt Rush With Its Biggest Bond Sale
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares slip after News Feed overhaul
4KONE OYJ : PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON KONE'S 2017 FINANCIALS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018: Q4 2017 sales was higher th..
5CARILLION : CARILLION : plunges on report administrators on standby

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.