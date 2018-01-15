Log in
Democratic Party of Georgia : GA Democrats Statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

01/15/2018 | 06:29pm CET

Release: Monday, January 15, 2017

GA Democrats Statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Atlanta, GA - Democratic Party of Georgia Chair DuBose Porter issued the following statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

'Today, we pause to our honor our nation's greatest public servant, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and our shared dream of a just and free United States of America. In these times, Dr. King's legacy of unconditional love and belief in an unvarying equality should stir a defiance in each and every one of our hearts. A defiance of hate and division. A defiance of poverty and economic inequality. A defiance of any and all barriers to the ballot box. A defiance of anyone who believes there are terms and conditions in choosing who the American Dream belongs to.

'Dr. King and those who marched with him fought for an America where opportunity and the hope of a better life belong to us all-regardless of what we look like, where we live, who we love, or where we are from. As Democrats, we aspire to preserve and build upon this legacy through action and policy that ensures this opportunity is within reach of every extended hand.' - DuBose Porter, Chair

Democratic Party of Georgia published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:29:00 UTC.

