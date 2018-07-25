Log in
Denbighshire County Council : Look after vulnerable people during hot weather

07/25/2018 | 02:24pm CEST

Residents are being encouraged to look out for their elderly and vulnerable neighbours during the current heatwave.

Temperatures are set to rise on Wednesday and Thursday reaching 26°C and Denbighshire County Council is asking residents to look out for neighbours who may struggle in the heat.

Cllr Bobby Feeley, lead member for Well-being and Independence, said: 'Older people, babies, young children and those with a serious chronic condition are most at risk during hot weather.

'We are encouraging elderly or vulnerable people to stay indoors between the hottest part of the day, midday and 3pm, and to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

'Covering up, wearing a hat and sunglasses is important as well as drinking plenty of water while avoiding excess alcohol, caffeine or high sugar drinks. Another way to cool down is to take a cool bath or shower.

'You can keep your house cool by keeping rooms shaded and closing widows as well as turning off non-essential electrical equipment and keeping bowls of water in the house.

'We are encouraging families, friends and neighbours to support older people and others who are vulnerable. A friendly telephone call or a visit to see that everything is well is also important to protect people's well-being.'

If you are concerned about the well-being of an older person or someone who is vulnerable due to ill health or disability, you should contact the Single Point of Access on 0300 456 1000.

Posted on Wednesday 25th July 2018

Disclaimer

Denbighshire County Council published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:23:01 UTC
