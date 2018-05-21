Dentons : Approves Hawai`i Combination Expanding Its Presence in Pacific

Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, today announced that it
voted to formally combine with affiliate firm Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing
(AHFI), the premier firm in Hawai`i for “bet-the-company” litigation,
and with other strong practices including Real Estate, Corporate,
Healthcare and Public Policy.
Through the combination, Dentons cements its status as the first global
law firm to have a significant presence in Hawai`i—an important hub for
pan-Pacific trade, commerce and economic activity—and further
differentiates its West Coast and California practices. Asian clients
focused on entering the US, and US clients seeking entry into key
markets, including Japan and Korea, will benefit from the additional
resources in this gateway market.
“The needs of our clients are the driving force behind any growth for
the Firm, and we are excited to expand with the talented, diverse team
from AHFI,” said Mike McNamara, US CEO of Dentons. “In the year since
we've affiliated with AHFI, our appreciation for their highly successful
business model and management principles has deepened. We will continue
to enhance service to our clients together.”
"By joining Dentons, the world’s leading law firm, our clients will
benefit from the extraordinarily deep bench of talented lawyers along
the Pacific coast, in six key locations in California and across a one
of a kind footprint and significantly enhance our introduction to our
Pacific neighbors,” said Paul Alston, President and a Founder of AHFI.
This combination follows Dentons’ unprecedented expansion across the
Pacific Rim, including the most recent combinations in Indonesia and
Malaysia. As a result of this combination with AHFI, and expanding its
footprint by formally opening offices in Honolulu and Hilo, Dentons
boasts nearly 90 offices throughout the Pacific region and 24 offices in
the United States.
“Not only are we reinforcing our formidable standing as the leading law
firm across the Pacific, we have added significant talent to our already
deep bench with this affiliation,” said Jeff Haidet, US Chairman of
Dentons. “Many of our clients, especially in the banking, insurance,
government contracts, health care, hotels and leisure, and real estate
areas have already benefited from our work together.”
The combination strengthens Dentons’ exceptional litigation practice,
which is ranked among the Fearsome Foursome and the Fearsome Five by BTI
Consulting, as AHFI also represents clients in complex, high-stakes
commercial litigation. Their experienced team of more than 50 lawyers
and professionals focuses on disputes that involve contracts,
employment, construction, real estate, class actions, health care,
corporate governance and a number of other areas. They are regularly
listed as one of Hawai`i’s best law firms by Chambers, Benchmark, Best
Lawyers, US News and other leading publications.
The integration of AHFI with Dentons is expected to be complete by the
fall.
About Dentons
Dentons is the world’s largest law firm, delivering quality and value to
clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global
Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized
by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in
client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global
Referral Network. Dentons’ polycentric approach and world-class talent
challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities
in which we live and work. www.dentons.com
About Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing
Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing was founded in 1991, under the core principle of
making the law and Hawai`i better for all, with high-quality, fast,
cost-effective service. The firm has experienced trial lawyers with the
largest litigation practice in Hawai`i. It successfully represents
clients in the most complex cases in the state. The firm also advocates
for those in need, and has achieved several substantial victories in
high-impact, public interest litigation.
