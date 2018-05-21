Dentons : Approves Hawai`i Combination Expanding Its Presence in Pacific

Dentons becomes the first multinational law firm with a substantial formal presence in Hawai`i and reinforces its standing as a Pacific powerhouse through combination with Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing

Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, today announced that it voted to formally combine with affiliate firm Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing (AHFI), the premier firm in Hawai`i for “bet-the-company” litigation, and with other strong practices including Real Estate, Corporate, Healthcare and Public Policy.

Through the combination, Dentons cements its status as the first global law firm to have a significant presence in Hawai`i—an important hub for pan-Pacific trade, commerce and economic activity—and further differentiates its West Coast and California practices. Asian clients focused on entering the US, and US clients seeking entry into key markets, including Japan and Korea, will benefit from the additional resources in this gateway market.

“The needs of our clients are the driving force behind any growth for the Firm, and we are excited to expand with the talented, diverse team from AHFI,” said Mike McNamara, US CEO of Dentons. “In the year since we've affiliated with AHFI, our appreciation for their highly successful business model and management principles has deepened. We will continue to enhance service to our clients together.”

"By joining Dentons, the world’s leading law firm, our clients will benefit from the extraordinarily deep bench of talented lawyers along the Pacific coast, in six key locations in California and across a one of a kind footprint and significantly enhance our introduction to our Pacific neighbors,” said Paul Alston, President and a Founder of AHFI.

This combination follows Dentons’ unprecedented expansion across the Pacific Rim, including the most recent combinations in Indonesia and Malaysia. As a result of this combination with AHFI, and expanding its footprint by formally opening offices in Honolulu and Hilo, Dentons boasts nearly 90 offices throughout the Pacific region and 24 offices in the United States.

“Not only are we reinforcing our formidable standing as the leading law firm across the Pacific, we have added significant talent to our already deep bench with this affiliation,” said Jeff Haidet, US Chairman of Dentons. “Many of our clients, especially in the banking, insurance, government contracts, health care, hotels and leisure, and real estate areas have already benefited from our work together.”

The combination strengthens Dentons’ exceptional litigation practice, which is ranked among the Fearsome Foursome and the Fearsome Five by BTI Consulting, as AHFI also represents clients in complex, high-stakes commercial litigation. Their experienced team of more than 50 lawyers and professionals focuses on disputes that involve contracts, employment, construction, real estate, class actions, health care, corporate governance and a number of other areas. They are regularly listed as one of Hawai`i’s best law firms by Chambers, Benchmark, Best Lawyers, US News and other leading publications.

The integration of AHFI with Dentons is expected to be complete by the fall.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world’s largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global Referral Network. Dentons’ polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com

About Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing

Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing was founded in 1991, under the core principle of making the law and Hawai`i better for all, with high-quality, fast, cost-effective service. The firm has experienced trial lawyers with the largest litigation practice in Hawai`i. It successfully represents clients in the most complex cases in the state. The firm also advocates for those in need, and has achieved several substantial victories in high-impact, public interest litigation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005632/en/