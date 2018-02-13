Denver Seminary Names Dr. Lynn H. Cohick as Provost/Dean

Littleton, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver Seminary is pleased to announce that Dr. Lynn H. Cohick has been named provost/dean beginning July 1, 2018. Dr. Cohick is an accomplished and widely respected New Testament teacher, scholar, and author. She has served at Wheaton College since 2000 as professor of New Testament and most recently as interim dean of humanities and theological studies.

Dr. Lynn H. Cohick









Regarding the hire of Dr. Cohick, Denver Seminary president, Dr. Mark Young, states, “Dr. Cohick's experience in biblical scholarship, academic administration, international mission, and the ministry of the local church has given her the deep and balanced wisdom needed to lead the Seminary forward in its mission. We couldn't be more pleased that she is willing to join us in preparing men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture.”

In addition to her experience at Wheaton College, Dr. Cohick taught at Messiah College and brings international experience and cultural awareness to the new role of provost/dean having lived in Kenya while serving at the Nairobi Evangelical Graduate School of Theology. She is a member of the Evangelical Theological Society, the Institute for Biblical Research, and the Studiorum Novi Testamenti Societas, an international society of New Testament scholars in which one must be nominated and elected for membership. Dr. Cohick received a PhD in New Testament/Christian Origins from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am delighted that Dr. Cohick will be joining us. Her fervent love of Jesus Christ and her outstanding gifts in academics and administration will advance the mission of Denver Seminary,” says Dr. Richard S. Hess, distinguished professor of Old Testament. And Dr. Reggie Moore, assistant professor of counseling adds, “Dr. Cohick’s ability to think and lead systemically, situationally, and relationally represent unique giftings for her time at Denver Seminary. Truly for her life, and for the life of Denver Seminary, this is a ‘for such a time as this’ moment.”

Dr. Cohick will be taking over the position for Dr. Randy MacFarland who is retiring in June 2018. Dr. MacFarland has served the Seminary in various capacities since he joined the faculty in 1997. He was vice president of training and mentoring and associate professor of pastoral ministry and evangelism from 1997-2001. He was the vice president/dean from 2001-2008 and has served as provost/dean since 2008.

Questions should be directed to Katie Laric at [email protected] or 303.762.6948.

###

About Denver Seminary - Denver Seminary is an accredited, graduate-level school of theology in Littleton, Colorado, with extension campuses in Washington DC and West Texas, that offers a wide range of theological degrees. With enrollment of more than 900 students representing over 50 denominations, the Seminary prepares men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture.

Through its educational programs and an emphasis on the training and mentoring process, the Seminary challenges students to grow spiritually, intellectually, and professionally in order to lead God’s people in the accomplishment of His mission and to engage the realities of a world in need of redemption at every level.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/519c7c7f-7fab-4a3d-a396-c9d5ef8b7ba3

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d4d4e13-4345-4718-9bb9-036274ab8eca

Katie Laric Denver Seminary 303.762.6948 [email protected]