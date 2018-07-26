Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : PhilMech tech to improve onion production

Author: DA-AFID | 26 July 2018

Iloilo onion growers will soon save on production costs with the use of a mechanized planting system developed by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech).

The 10-row onion mechanical seeder, otherwise known as the 10-ROMS, is a tractor-trailed and drill type planter capable of opening a furrow, metering and delivering the seed to the furrow, and covering it while firming the seed bed.

According to PhilMech engineers, the use of 10-ROMS will eventually lead to the reduction in the cost of production and lessen requirements on seed and labor, which constitutes to 28 and 21 percent respectively.

Data gathered by the Philippine Statistics Authority show that average onion yield in the country from 2011-2016 was 9.91 metric ton per hectare (MT/ha), almost 50% lower then the world average of 17MT/ha. Europe and the Americas contribute 40-60 MT/ha while China and India share 22 and 14 MT/ha respectively.

Traditionally, an onion grower needs 18-28 cans (400g/per can) seeds using the broadcast method. The 10-ROMS automatically slashes the seed requirement in half and uses only 12-15 cans.

It also produces more yield compared to the two-row direct seed method which uses 9-12 cans of seeds.

Late last year, Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol started urging Iloilo farmers to plant onion as the province has the potential to be a major production area.

'This technology, developed by PhilMech engineers, will definitely help in our target to establish the province, especially the Southern parts, as new areas for onion production,' he said during his visit at the Western Visayas Agriculture and Research Consortium in Jaro, Iloilo on July 25, 2018.

'We will continue to provide you with credit assistance thru the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) to help you in your production needs,' Piñol said adding that ACPC has already released P25M for the province's onion production projects.

While in Iloilo, the agri chief led the distribution of more than P25 million (M) worth of farm machineries and equipment to farmers' organization from Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

Thru the initiative of DA-Regional Field Office 6 headed by Director Remelyn Recoter, Piñol distributed flatbed dryers, hand tractors, harvesters, dryers, threshers, cultivators and water pumps with engines to more than 100 recipients.

Three hundred sixty two individuals composed of seaweed growers and fishers also received fishery project assistance including seaweed farm implements, stainless fish stalls and fiber glass boats from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). On top of these, the local government of Dumangas received one 30-footer fiberglass fishing boat worth P88,000. Total fishery assistance from BFAR amounted to P5M.

During the event, 200 farmers also received indemnity checks from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation totaling to P1.131M.

'We encourage everyone to avail of the government's crop insurance facilities to help you in times of calamities, as these events are inevitable and unpredictable,' Piñol stressed.

Today, July 26, Piñol together with a team from DA Central and Regional Offices will assess agriculture and fishery damages incurred by the provinces of Bulacan, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga and Pangasinan brought by typhoons Gardo and Henry.

He will also conduct a series of dialogue with the local government executives of the said provinces during his visit. ### (oda rodriguez/DA-AFID)