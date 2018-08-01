Department of Finance Australian Government : Moorebank Intermodel Company - Board Appointments

The Government has extended the term of Dr Kerry Schott as Chair of the Moorebank Intermodal Company Ltd (MIC) Board for an additional 12-month period and appointed three new directors to the Board.

Dr Kerry Schott has served as MIC's inaugural Chair since the company was established in 2012. Dr Schott's reappointment will provide continuity for this important infrastructure project during the next stages of planning and construction.

The appointments of Ms Shirley In't Veld, Mr Andrew Harrison and Ms Christine Holman will bring valuable experience and expertise to the MIC Board, as the project continues in the construction phase and approaches the commencement of logistics operations.

Ms In't Veld has extensive board experience in the public and private sectors including as a director on the NBN Co Board, as well as being the Deputy Chair of the CSIRO. Ms In't Veld also brings significant experience in the logistics and energy industries.

Mr Harrison is an experienced company director and former Chief Financial Officer at a number of ASX 100 companies. He has particular expertise in capital transactions and senior management expertise in the construction and logistics industries.

Ms Holman is an experienced director with over 20 years' experience in senior roles across the media, property, industrial and technology sectors.

We thank Mr Ian Hunt who has recently stepped down as CEO of MIC. Mr Hunt has provided strong and dedicated leadership over the last five years.

Mr David Jurd will continue as interim CEO whilst the new Board completes the recruitment process for Mr Hunt's replacement.