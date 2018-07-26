Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Tabling of the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement in the Australian Parliament

07/26/2018 | 02:55am CEST

The Australian Government tabled the text of the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement (PAFTA), the side-letters, and accompanying National Interest Analysis in the Australian Parliament on 26 March 2018.

The Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT) is currently undertaking an inquiry into the Agreement, which included a public hearing on 7 May 2018. JSCOT has received nine public submissions into its inquiry, which are available on the JSCOT website along with further information.

More information: Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT)

Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:54:02 UTC
