Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Tabling of the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement in the Australian Parliament

The Australian Government tabled the text of the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement (PAFTA), the side-letters, and accompanying National Interest Analysis in the Australian Parliament on 26 March 2018.

The Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT) is currently undertaking an inquiry into the Agreement, which included a public hearing on 7 May 2018. JSCOT has received nine public submissions into its inquiry, which are available on the JSCOT website along with further information.

