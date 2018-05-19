Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : Breaking News!! DPR Seals NNPC Station at Arepo.

The DPR surveillance team from Abeokuta field office has sealed the NNPC STATION at Arepo , Ogun State for under dispensing of petrol to unsuspecting members of the public.

The monitoring exercise which was conducted today was in response to intelligence reports from patriotic members of the public.

According to the DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Mrs. Muinat Bello- Zagi all the twelve dispensing pumps in the station were discovered to be under dispensing thereby necessitating the sealing of all the pumps.