Department of Trade and Industry of Republic o : BOI-Davao approves MSE’s coffee project

01/22/2018 | 07:44am CET

The Board of Investments Extension Office (BEO) Davao recently gave a green light to Pistacia Mindanao Coffee Export, Inc. (PMCEI)'s Php1 Million coffee growing project, its first Micro and Small Enterprise (MSE) project approval under the Export Activities of the 2017 Investments Priorities Plan (IPP).

The project involves the production and manufacture of fermented coffee and cacao beans with a capacity of 2,250kg a year and 750kg a year, and will be 100 percent exported to Japan.

The firm will engage in the development of coffee growers and provide technical assistance in terms of growing, sorting and harvesting of coffee.

PMCEI specializes in producing high-quality agricultural crops especially fermented coffee and cacao beans sourced from smallholder farmers. It would provide end-to-end support to smallholder farmers with access to technology and market. Through this innovative business, it will increase and sustain farmers' yields, income and eventually improve quality of life.

The project will be located in Brgy. Managa, Bansalan, Davao del Sur. Commercial operation is scheduled to begin this month. PMCEI is 80 percent Japanese owned corporation. ♦

Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:44:02 UTC.

