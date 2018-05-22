Department of Trade and Industry of Republic o : Mitsubishi EV Quick Charging Station Turnover Ceremony

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez attended the Electric Vehicle (EV) Quick Charging Station Turnover Ceremony on 21 May 2018. Mitsubishi Motor Philippines Corporation's (MMPC) has donated 2 units of EVs (1 I-Miev and 1 Outlander). This event owes a lot to the EV Research Study Initiative of the MMPC with cooperation with DTI-BOI and a consortium of universities. The EV study will assess the state of EV in the country and analyze the EV market and its potential and the results of the study will serve as important inputs for the formulation of EV policies and programs.

The Philippine EV industry is still at its nascent stage and is being strategized to gradually build an EV ecosystem.

Also in the event, Undersecretary Rowel Barba, MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, Assistant Secretary Rafaelita Aldaba, Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo and Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) Chairman Ferdinand Raquel Santos.♦

Date of release: 21 May 2018