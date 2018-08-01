Log in
Department of Treasury Australian Government : Appointment and reappointment to the Payments System Board

08/01/2018 | 09:48am CEST

Today I announce the appointment of Mr Greg Storey as a part-time member of the Payments System Board (the PSB) for a five-year term and the reappointment of Ms Gina Cass-Gottlieb as a part time member for a further five-year term.

Mr Storey is a highly regarded industry professional with experience and deep subject matter expertise in the evolution and operation of debit cards, credit cards and payments systems. He has over 20 years of experience with Visa and was previously Vice President Head of Visa Checkout Asia Pacific.

Ms Cass-Gottlieb has been a member of the PSB since 2013 and is a senior partner in the Competition and Regulation practice of Gilbert and Tobin. She is ranked as one of Australia's leading competition and regulatory lawyers by numerous directories and independent publications. Since 2010, she has been ranked as a 'Star Individual' for competition and antitrust by Chambers Asia Pacific, the only Australian lawyer with this ranking.

The PSB has had responsibility for the payments system policy of the Reserve Bank of Australia since 1998.

The other members of the PSB are: Dr Philip Lowe (Chair), Ms Michele Bullock (Deputy Chair), Mr Wayne Byres, Ms Catherine Walter AM, Professor Deborah Ralston and Mr Brian Wilson AO.

Disclaimer

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:47:05 UTC
