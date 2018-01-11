Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Treasury Australian Government : Australian companies take up crowdfunding opportunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 05:54am CET

The Coalition Government welcomes ASIC's ground-breaking issuance of the first batch of licences allowing seven intermediaries to help small and innovative companies to raise funds from a crowd of investors, following commencement of the Government's equity crowdfunding framework in September 2017.

This framework, which was a landmark reform of the Turnbull Government, has removed regulatory barriers enabling Australian entrepreneurs to obtain the capital they need to turn good ideas into commercial successes. It will help Australia be a country of new innovative businesses, which is good for jobs and good for consumers.

This new source of funding creates opportunities, especially for small businesses in the early growth stage. This is all about delivering more jobs, higher wages and greater growth for our economy by ensuring Australians are able to harness new and innovative ways of developing and growing businesses.

Consistent with ASIC's approach of batching licence applications, the first batch of crowdfunding intermediary licences has been issued to: Big Start, Billfolda, Birchal Financial Services, Equitise, Global Funding Partners, IQX Investment Services and On-Market Bookbuilds. The Government looks forward to more new entrants.

Companies will now be able to raise funds through offers hosted by these intermediaries, with the first offers expected to be available shortly.

Eligible public companies will be able to raise up to $5 million in funds through equity crowdfunding, with retail investors able to invest up to $10,000 per issuing company per year.

More information on the existing CSEF regime for public companies is available on the ASIC website.

The Coalition Government is continuing to build on the equity crowdfunding framework, with legislation to extend the regime to proprietary companies currently before the Parliament, opening up a new source of capital for even more Australian small and medium businesses.

The equity crowdfunding regime complements the Government's suite of innovation and FinTech policies including tax incentives for angel investors in start-ups, the introduction of Open Banking and development of an enhanced regulatory sandbox for new and innovative FinTech products and services.

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:54:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29a LG Electronics to start operating U.S. washing machine factory in fourth-quarter 2018
06:29a BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE : Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited Two Hundred and Seventeenth Company to get listed on BSE SME Platform
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:09a AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : High Commissioner to New Zealand
06:09a DOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Index Of Industrial Production, Malaysia November 2017
06:04a Asian shares pull back on trade concerns, bonds nurse losses, Bitcoin slumps
06:04a Asian shares pull back on trade concerns, bonds nurse losses, Bitcoin slumps
06:04a VICTORIA POLICE : Craigieburn Impound
05:54a Asian shares pull back on trade concerns, bonds nurse losses, Bitcoin slumps
05:54a DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian companies take up crowdfunding opportunity
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Canada increasingly convinced Trump will pull out of NAFTA
4NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC. : NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES : NFI Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Orders, Backlog and..
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Peter Sutherland Led Negotiations to Create the WTO
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.