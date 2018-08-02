Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Treasury Australian Government : Release of the ACCC Gas Inquiry 2017-2020 Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:52am CEST

The Coalition Government's strong action to shore up domestic gas supplies has contributed to a positive outlook for the gas market in the latest Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Gas Inquiry report.

The Treasurer directed the ACCC to conduct a three year inquiry into the wholesale gas market in Australia in April 2017, with interim reports to be produced no less than every six months. The Government is today releasing the fourth interim report of the inquiry.

The ACCC initiative is part of our plan to reduce energy costs for Australian businesses, to ensure they can become more competitive. This forms part of our broader plan for a stronger economy, which includes more competitive taxes, open trading arrangements, medical and defence industry plans, and ensuring the government lives within its means.

The ACCC finds that there has been a significant improvement in gas market conditions on the east coast since their first report in September last year, at which time it was forecast there would be a gas shortfall in 2018. It is now forecast that Australia will not experience a gas shortfall in 2018 or 2019.

The ACCC's findings are based on improved gas production, particularly in Commonwealth waters off Victoria, the construction of the Northern Gas Pipeline connecting the Northern Territory (NT) to the east coast, and a decline in demand for gas for electricity generation.

It is encouraging to see market conditions continuing to improve, particularly for domestic gas users, and this is due in large part to the Coalition Government's leadership and action on energy policy.

The Heads of Agreement with LNG Exporters signed last year and the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism have been pivotal in securing gas supplies for the domestic market. The ACCC notes that the Heads of Agreement in particular is clearly influencing decisions by these producers to supply gas to domestic consumers.

As a result, the number of offers for gas supply to commercial and industrial users has increased, while prices offered have fallen by 50 to 60 per cent since their peak in March 2017, from $22/GJ to $8-11/GJ.

While this is good news, risks remain. In particular, the ACCC notes that the amount of gas demanded for electricity generation can be volatile and difficult to forecast. This is particularly an issue for the outlook in the Southern States, where the closure of the Northern Power Station in South Australia and Hazelwood Power Station in Victoria led to an increase in the importance of gas for electricity generation.

The ACCC continues to advocate for gas supply, particularly in the Southern States where the supply-demand balance is tight. The report urges state governments to remove blanket moratoria and regulatory restrictions and instead adopt policies that consider and manage the risks of individual projects.

The ACCC's work suggests that gas prices in the Southern States could be $2-4/GJ lower if more gas is produced in those states, rather than needing to be transported from Queensland.

The lifting of moratoria on fracking in the NT could see supply from the NT into the east coast market increase significantly over the coming years. The construction of the Northern Gas Pipeline from the NT is expected to provide an additional 28 PJ of gas to the market in 2019.

The Coalition Government is doing its fair share to support gas development and strongly encourages all states to do their part to secure affordable gas for all Australians.

Disclaimer

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 02:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:06aTrump administration adds to China trade pressure with higher tariff plan
RE
05:02aSoutheast Asia's Grab mops up $1 billion funding from financial firms
RE
04:52aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Release of the ACCC Gas Inquiry 2017-2020 Interim Report
PU
03:52aAustralia Trade Surplus Widens
DJ
03:37aOil trades higher after two days of heavy losses
RE
03:17aGRAIN GROWERS : GrainGrowers announces new wheat quality research
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:15aSonos IPO prices below range amid muted investor reception
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2TESLA : Tesla flags promise of profit as Model 3 production steadies
3ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
4Sonos IPO prices below range amid muted investor reception
5APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.