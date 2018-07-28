Log in
Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Named Co-Lead Counsel in Facebook Privacy Litigation

07/28/2018 | 01:33am CEST

The Hon. Vince Chhabria of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California named Derek Loeser, a partner at Keller Rohrback L.L.P. in Seattle, as co-lead counsel in, In Re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, the litigation against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica over their alleged violations of Facebook users’ privacy, which involved allowing Cambridge Analytica, and potentially others, to obtain Facebook users’ private and personal data without their knowledge or consent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005614/en/

Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. was named co-lead counsel in Facebook Privacy Litigation (Pho ...

Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. was named co-lead counsel in Facebook Privacy Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am honored to have been selected, along with Lesley Weaver, by the Court to serve the class in this important lawsuit on behalf of Facebook users across the country,” said Mr. Loeser. Ms. Weaver is an attorney with Bleichmar Fonti & Auld.

In May 2018, all cases concerning the alleged violations of Facebook users’ privacy were consolidated before Judge Chhabria. Plaintiffs allege that Facebook failed to protect Facebook users’ private information from misuse and failed to properly notify users that their information had been compromised when it learned of the unauthorized acquisition of their data. Plaintiffs also allege that these failures have put Facebook users at risk of identity theft and further misuse of their personal information.

Facebook has allegedly known about the improper data collection since 2015 and failed to take action to stop the activity or notify users until March 2018.

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Santa Barbara, and Missoula, Keller Rohrback serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class actions throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements in excess of $23.25 billion.


© Business Wire 2018
