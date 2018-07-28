Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Named Co-Lead Counsel in Facebook Privacy Litigation

The Hon. Vince Chhabria of the United States District Court for the
Northern District of California named Derek Loeser, a partner at Keller
Rohrback L.L.P. in Seattle, as co-lead counsel in, In Re: Facebook,
Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, the litigation
against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica over their alleged violations
of Facebook users’ privacy, which involved allowing Cambridge Analytica,
and potentially others, to obtain Facebook users’ private and personal
data without their knowledge or consent.
Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. was named co-lead counsel in Facebook Privacy Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am honored to have been selected, along with Lesley Weaver, by the
Court to serve the class in this important lawsuit on behalf of Facebook
users across the country,” said Mr. Loeser. Ms. Weaver is an attorney
with Bleichmar Fonti & Auld.
In May 2018, all cases concerning the alleged violations of Facebook
users’ privacy were consolidated before Judge Chhabria. Plaintiffs
allege that Facebook failed to protect Facebook users’ private
information from misuse and failed to properly notify users that their
information had been compromised when it learned of the unauthorized
acquisition of their data. Plaintiffs also allege that these failures
have put Facebook users at risk of identity theft and further misuse of
their personal information.
Facebook has allegedly known about the improper data collection since
2015 and failed to take action to stop the activity or notify users
until March 2018.
