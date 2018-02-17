DermTech’s Late Breaking Abstract Presented at AAD Validates Gene Expression Against High Risk DNA Mutations Providing Objective Information for the Diagnosis of Melanoma

DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology,
announced today that the late breaking abstract, “Validation of
Noninvasive Gene Expression (PLA) Against High Risk Driver Mutations
(BRAF, NRAS, and TERT) in Cutaneous Melanoma,” was presented at the 76th
Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in San Diego
by Clay Cockerell, MD, of Cockerell Dermatopathology, Dallas.
The late breaking research validated the high performance of the
Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA) against key driver mutations in melanoma.
These mutations are found to correlate with histopathologic criteria on
prognosis. Ninety-seven percent of the histopathologically confirmed
melanoma samples were either PLA positive or mutation positive.
Statistically significant differences in mutation frequency were
observed between melanoma positive/PLA positive and melanoma
negative/PLA negative samples for hotspot mutations (75% vs. 15%,
p<<0.0001). Mutations in the adhesive patch samples were also concordant
with mutations in FFPE tissue blocks.
Real-world PLA results in over 500 patients showed that 89% of PLA
negative results were mutation negative, while 60% of PLA positive
results were mutation positive, demonstrating that PLA positive tests
identify high-risk lesions with driver mutations, while PLA negative
tests do not harbor these mutations.
“The diagnosis of early stage melanoma can be challenging
histopathologically and has a discordance rate as high as 27%. This
study demonstrated that gene expression and mutation analyses can
provide valuable objective information when assessing difficult
pigmented lesions,” said Dr. Cockerell.
“This work further validates the PLA for the non-invasive identification
of melanoma risk. In addition, it conforms the high real-world
performance of the test and accuracy to rule out melanoma risk in
pigmented lesions. This work also provides the foundation for our Nevome
product, which will help physicians manage lesions with atypical
histopathology findings, improve risk stratification, and provide
valuable prognostic information. DermTech’s PLA and Nevome are rapidly
becoming the standard for assessment of pigmented lesions,” said John
Dobak MD, DermTech’s CEO.
About DermTech
DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology, bringing
precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of skin disease. We
market and develop products that facilitate the early detection of skin
cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug
treatments. DermTech analyzes skin biopsy samples collected
non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. Our
mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate and
objective information to the clinician to improve care and reduce costs
and to pharma partners to support the development of targeted
therapeutics. DermTech is headquartered in San Diego. For additional
information visit dermtech.com.
