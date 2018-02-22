Log in
Desane : Compulsory Acquisition Matter to Proceed to Trial

02/22/2018 | 12:51am CET

ABN 61 003 184 932

ASX and Media release

68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle NSW 2039

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040

T: +61 2 9555 9922

F: +61 2 9555 9944

www.desane.com.au

ASX Code: DGH

22 February 2018

COMPULSORY ACQUISITION MATTER TO PROCEED TO TRIAL

Desane Properties Pty Limited, a controlled entity of Desane Group Holdings Limited ("Desane") (ASX: DGH), would like to inform the market that the Supreme Court legal matter regarding the compulsory acquisition of its 5,274m2 property located at 68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle, by the Roads and Maritime Services ("RMS"), will proceed to trial.

The matter has been listed to commence in the Supreme Court of NSW at 9.00am, next Monday, 26 February 2018 for four (4) days.

Desane Properties Pty Ltd is represented in the proceedings by the Honourable Ron Merkel QC and Stewart Levitt of Levitt Robinson Solicitors.

Desane will continue to keep the market informed.



DESANE MEDIA CONTACT - 0411 254 390

Prof. John Sheehan AM

Jack Sciara

Chairman

Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited

Desane Group Holdings Limited

(02) 9555 9922

(02) 9555 9922

[email protected]

[email protected]

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.



Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:50:05 UTC.

