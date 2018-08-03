Log in
Desane : Strong Shareholder Support for Desane Capital Raising

08/03/2018

ASX and Media release

3 August 2018

ABN/ 61 003 184 932

ASX CODE/ DGH

68-72 Lilyfield Road, Rozelle NSW 2039

PO Box 331, Leichhardt NSW 2040

T/ 02 9555 9922

F/ 02 9555 9944www.desane.com.au

STRONG SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR DESANE CAPITAL RAISING

Sydneybased property group Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH) ("the Company" or "Desane") is pleased to advise it has received strong support for its current capital raising.

The Company has received approximately 93% takeup from shareholders for the 1 for 10

Rights Issue which closed on 31 July 2018. The issue of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, is expected to occur on 7 August 2018.

The Rights Issue, which is fully underwritten by Taylor Collison Limited, will raise up to $3.9m before expenses.

Commenting on the Rights Issue, Desane's Managing Director, Phil Montrone said, "On behalf of the Board and management, I wish to thank shareholders for their continued support of the Company. This is a strong endorsement of the Company's focus and strategy over the past several years. The additional funds will further improve Desane's already strong financial position and provide us with additional working capital to implement our future development and growth plans."

For further information, please visit www.desane.com.au or contact:

Phil Montrone OAM Managing Director & CEO Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 [email protected]Jack Sciara Company Secretary

Desane Group Holdings Limited (02) 9555 9922 [email protected]

ABOUT DESANE:

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a property investment and development business based in Sydney, with expertise in property acquisitions, investment, management, leasing, sales and development of industrial, commercial and residential properties. Desane has a disciplined "add value" property acquisition approach, which will deliver maximum shareholder value in the medium to long term.

Disclaimer

Desane Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:35:05 UTC
