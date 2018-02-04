Despite Market Turmoil, Corporate Earnings Shine Bright

By Michael Wursthorn and Corrie Driebusch

Investors have plenty of things to worry about after stocks suffered their steepest weekly decline in two years. Earnings isn't one of them.

With about half of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported fourth-quarter results, roughly 80% have beat Wall Street's revenue expectations. That is the highest percentage since at least the third quarter of 2008, when FactSet started tracking the metric.

The companies in the index are on track to grow revenue 7.5% and earnings 13% from a year earlier, both improvements from the third quarter.

"Corporate profits are doing well because the economic backdrop is getting better," said Patrick Palfrey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse. "Add in the tax change, and it adds a step-function change for these earnings."

Manufacturer 3M Co., which makes Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, reported a 9% jump in sales, while Netflix's revenue soared 33%, both besting Wall Street's projections. Other notable revenue beats were reported by Facebook Inc., Time Warner Inc., United Technologies Corp., Comcast Corp. and Intel Corp., with shares of all the companies generally rising in the wake of their reports.

The improvement is significant, some money managers say, because the results can be tied solely to strong corporate performance. In future periods, Congress's sweeping tax overhaul, which lowers the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, will likely get much of the credit for earnings beats.

The S&P 500 declined 3.9% last week as concerns about rising interest rates and the threat of inflation pounded financial markets. Many investors, though, have said they still feel confident that strong corporate earnings and accelerating growth in the U.S. and abroad will continue to support markets, almost nine years into the bull-market rally. The S&P 500 has surged 29% since the 2016 presidential election and is down 3.9% from the Jan. 26 high.

After the financial crisis, companies relied mostly on cost cuts to boost profits, but revenue has now grown for six consecutive periods at companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet. The improved results coincide with higher consumer spending, low unemployment and strong manufacturing data.

"It's an indication of animal spirits to have that big of a quarter in sales," said Diane Jaffee, a senior portfolio manager at TCW Group Inc. "We've hit an expansion phase."

The upbeat results are helping investors overcome fears about stretched valuations. About $18.3 billion flowed into U.S.-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the three weeks ended Jan. 24, versus net outflows of $22.1 billion in the first week of January, according to the Investment Company Institute.

Some investors, though, are looking past the fourth-quarter numbers to what are expected to be even stronger earnings in the year ahead.

"Most investors will look for 2018 and 2019 earnings growth, especially with lower corporate tax rates as a benefit," said Grant Bughman, senior equity specialist at UBS Asset Management.

Though many analysts started calculating potential corporate benefits after the tax bill passed in December, this earnings season is the first time many executives have offered savings projections and outlined plans for spending their extra cash.

Walt Disney Co., Bank of America Corp., AT&T Inc. and other companies have said they would give their employees $1,000 bonuses to let them share in the windfall. Wells Fargo & Co. and Fifth Third Bancorp said they would boost their minimum wages.

Beyond one-time payouts, investors hope the tax overhaul will usher in a period of business investment. The tax bill allows companies to speed up the deduction of capital expenditures, which should translate into increased spending on major projects, including physical assets like buildings and equipment. Companies are projected to spend about $660 billion on improving or replacing assets this year, up 8% from last year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Inc., for one, said it would pay a one-time tax of $38 billion on its overseas cash holdings, ramp up spending on data centers and create more than 20,000 jobs.

"There's been this euphoria coming out of the corporate world around tax reform," said Jennifer Ellison, a principal with Bingham Osborn & Scarborough, a San Francisco-based investment firm with $4.2 billion in assets under management. "Individuals expect it to be manna from heaven that will trickle down to everyone."

