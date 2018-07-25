Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Nordson, Nathan's Famous, Castlight Health, inc, Citi Trends, and CEVA — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH), Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT), Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), and CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH), Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT), Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), and CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed July 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT (EARN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reported revenue of $13.43MM vs $12.33MM (up 8.90%) and basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs $0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reported revenue of $49.19MM vs $33.50MM (up 46.84%) and basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $1.31 (down 29.01%). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.10 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nordson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Nordson reported revenue of $553.71MM vs $496.14MM (up 11.60%) and basic earnings per share $1.57 vs $1.12 (up 40.18%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Nordson reported revenue of $2,066.98MM vs $1,808.99MM (up 14.26%) and basic earnings per share $5.14 vs $4.76 (up 7.98%). Nordson is expected to report earnings on August 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.69 and is expected to report on December 12th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. (NATH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nathan's Famous' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Nathan's Famous reported revenue of $19.59MM vs $18.89MM (up 3.73%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.17 (down 52.94%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Nathan's Famous reported revenue of $104.20MM vs $96.26MM (up 8.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $1.79 (down 64.80%). Nathan's Famous is expected to report earnings on August 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. (CSLT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Castlight Health, inc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Castlight Health, inc reported revenue of $36.48MM vs $27.70MM (up 31.68%) and basic earnings per share -$0.11 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Castlight Health, inc reported revenue of $131.43MM vs $101.70MM (up 29.23%) and basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs -$0.58. Castlight Health, inc is expected to report earnings on July 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.22 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CITI TRENDS, INC. (CTRN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Citi Trends' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Citi Trends reported revenue of $211.03MM vs $199.96MM (up 5.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.83 vs $0.60 (up 38.33%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Citi Trends reported revenue of $755.24MM vs $695.18MM (up 8.64%) and basic earnings per share $1.04 vs $0.91 (up 14.29%). Citi Trends is expected to report earnings on August 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

-----------------------------------------

CEVA, INC. (CEVA) REPORT OVERVIEW

CEVA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, CEVA reported revenue of $17.57MM vs $21.29MM (down 17.47%) and basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs $0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CEVA reported revenue of $87.51MM vs $72.65MM (up 20.45%) and basic earnings per share $0.78 vs $0.63 (up 23.81%). CEVA is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

